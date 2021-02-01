Good-Bye 2020: Eagles Officially Eliminated

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
01/02/2021

KGH Logo

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back from a mini vacation with our families to enjoy the holidays and are back to welcome Eagles fans to 2021. Unfortunately, we are forced to re-visit a week 16 Eagles matchup that did our season in. We talk Pederson, Hurts vs. Wentz, Schwartz, Eagles discipline issues and the dumpster fire that was Michael Jacquet vs. any Cowboys WR.
 
We briefly look to our week 17 matchup where the Washington Football teams playoff dreams hang in the balance against a short-handed Eagles roster. We also talk the other key matchup in the NFC Least, Cowboys vs. Giants. Who will get in in the NFC East?
 
