Good-Bye 2020: Eagles Officially Eliminated

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back from a mini vacation with our families to enjoy the holidays and are back to welcome Eagles fans to 2021. Unfortunately, we are forced to re-visit a week 16 Eagles matchup that did our season in. We talk Pederson, Hurts vs. Wentz, Schwartz, Eagles discipline issues and the dumpster fire that was Michael Jacquet vs. any Cowboys WR.