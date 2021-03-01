Halftime Report: Washington at Eagles

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 6-9 Washington Football Team visits the 4-10-1 Eagles in the final game of the regular season. The Eagles are eliminated from playoff contention, but they look to play spoiler to Washington. The Eagles have played well, but trail 17-14 at the break. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts had a solid first half, finishing with 65 passing yards and rushing for 27 yards and two touchdowns, however, Hurts did throw one interception. If Hurts can continue this play in the second half, the Birds should be able to win this game and eliminate the Washingtion Football Team from playoff contention.

First Half Defensive MVP

LB Alex Singleton

Singleton had an amazing first half, finishing with 10 tackles, eight of them being solo tackles, and one being a sack which was on third down.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Eagles Secondary

The Eagles Secondary didn’t have a good first half, giving up 118 yards and two touchdowns. The Birds’ secondary needs to play better in the final 30 minutes for the Eagles to come away from this game with a win.

Who To Watch Out For

DE Chase Young

Young had a decent first half, finishing with one tackle, which was a sack. The Eagles need to watch out for Young in the final two quarters.