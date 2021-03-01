Injury Report: Washington at Philadelphia

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

This nightmare of a season finally come to an end on Sunday Night Football against a team that does not have a name but with the playoffs on their mind. It may be the last time the Eagles see some franchise favorites like Ertz, Kelce, Wentz and Jason Peters on the sideline. With that being said, there are also a lot of injuries keeping some studs out in this game that means the Playoffs for Washington.

Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Out

Carson Wentz QB

Wentz is a healthy scratch this week. Potentially keeping him healthy for trade opportunities. We may have seen the last of Wentz as an Eagle.

Richard Rodgers TE

Richard Rodgers had been a sort of safety blanket at points this season when Ertz and Goedert had missed time. Not this week. Rodgers is out this week with an ankle injury.

Derek Barnett DE

A big loss on the defensive front this week. Barnett is out this week with a calf injury. Genard Avery will see more time this week due to the injuries.

Shaun Bradley LB

The rookie linebacker was out all this week with a neck injury. Bradley had played well on special teams and decent in short stints at linebacker.

Fletcher Cox DT

Fletch is out with a neck injury. One of the corner stones of this Eagles defense for a long time. No need to risk any further injury with Cox, he’s out this week.

Dallas Goedert TE

Goedert is out with a calf injury. With Goedert and Rodgers both being out, it leads the way for Ertz to be the shining star at tight end in what may be his last game as an Eagle.

Desean Jackson WR

The speedster played and scored last week in his first week back from the ankle injury. That ankle is an issue again and Jackson will be out.

Jordan Mailata T

Mailata has been very good this year. Unfortunately, Jaylon Smith launched himself at Mailata’s head last week and he has a concussion. Brett Toth will be starting at tackle.

Duke Riley LB

Riley was limited this week with a bicep injury. He was officially ruled out and will be replaced by Joe Bachie.

Miles Sanders RB

Sanders is dealing with a knee injury. Even if Sanders was 100% it wouldn’t make a ton of sense to risk the future of this Eagles offense in a meaningless game.

Nickell Robey-Coleman DB

Robey-Coleman is dealing with an illness and will be out this week. It seems like it’ll be a secondary by committee type situation for Week 17.

Questionable

Michael Jacquet CB

Jacquet was limited in practice this week with a calf injury. Although he played very poorly last week, there's not much depth left in this Eagles secondary.

Washington Football Team

Out

Thomas Davis LB

The wily veteran is out for this week matchup with a knee injury. Davis has had knee troubles all of his career and is getting up there in age, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

Questionable

Antonio Gibson RB

Gibson did not practice all week with a toe injury. He is still a game time decision but if he doesn’t play Washington has a formidable backup in J.D. McKissic.

Terry McLaurin WR

McLaurin has been a dynamic receiver this season but could be out for week 17 with an ankle injury. McLaurin’s absence could loom large for the already decimated Eagle’s secondary, though recent reports seem to indicate he will play.

Alex Smith QB

Smith was limited this week but was announced the starter for Sunday Night Football. Smith is as tough as they come and should be a frontrunner for the comeback player of the year award.

Kevin Pierre-Louis LB

Pierre-Louis was limited this week in practice with an ankle injury and is still a game time decision. If Pierre-Louis is unable to play he will be replaced by Khaleke Hudson.