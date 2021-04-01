Phillies Announce Four Minor League Signings

The Phillies have been mostly quiet so far this offseason. We have not heard otherwise, so presumably the Phillies pitchers and catchers are about to head to Clearwater to begin workouts in about six weeks. The Phillies announced four signings of minor league free agents on Monday, some of whom we have known about for a while. Here is a rundown of who the Phillies officially added:

Ronald Torreyes, Utility Infielder

Ronald Torreyes was with the Phillies in 2020 as a utility player for a short while. In four games and seven at bats, Torreyes had just one hit. The Phillies could need a utility infielder out of the gate in 2021, and Torreyes can play second base, shortstop, and third base. Torreyes was a favorite of Phillies manager Joe Girardi when he played for the New York Yankees.

Neftali Feliz, Right-Handed Reliever

This is a name we have not heard in a while. Neftali Feliz in his prime was a closer for the Texas Rangers, even making an All-Star appearance in 2010. He was part of the famous Mark Teixeira trade in which the Atlanta Braves traded what would be four key pieces to the Texas Rangers in exchange for the first baseman.

Feliz has not appeared in a Major League game since 2017.

Christian Bethancourt, Catcher

Christian Bethancourt was with the Phillies in Spring Training 2020. When baseball resumed after the COVID-19 shutdown, Bethancourt was nowhere to be found. Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Bethancourt was one of the early players who did not clear COVID protocol. It is not clear if Bethancourt contracted the virus or to what extent it affected his season.

Bethancourt was a promising catching prospect with with the Atlanta Braves, who later with the San Diego Padres attempted becoming a two-way player. In 2017, his last appearance in the Major Leagues, Bethancourt played second base and pitcher, without making an appearance at catcher. Bethancourt has a 10.13 ERA in six appearances as a catcher, and is a .222 hitter in 489 major league at bats.

Michael Ynoa, Reliever

Reliever Michael Ynoa has had a cup of coffee in the major leagues, appearing in 45 games in relief for the Chicago White Sox between 2016 and 2017. Overall he is 2-0 with a 4.45 ERA. Ynoa was once a prized prospect that originally signed with the Oakland Athletics for $4.25 million as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.