Flyers Prospect Corner: A Week of Postponements
02/01/2021
By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly contributor
Unfortunately, several postponements in both the AHL and NCAA this week have put prospect performances on hold for the week.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms released their 25-man roster for training camp this past Monday. The Phantoms were scheduled to face off against the Binghamton Devils on Jan. 29, and then against the Hershey Bears on Jan. 31, but both games were postponed to maintain the health and safety of players, coaches, and other game day personnel.
Of the 25 men named to the training camp roster, nine are returning from last year:
- Chris Bigras (D)
- David Kase (F)
- Pascal Laberge (F)
- Cal O’Reilly (C)
- Felix Sandstrom (G)
- Matt Strome (LW)
- Max Willman (F)
- Maksim Sushko (F)
- Tyler Wotherspoon
Although the prospects playing in the NCAA came up big last week, games scheduled since then have also been postponed.
