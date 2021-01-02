Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Sunday’s Flyers-Islanders Game

Flyers Prospect Corner: A Week of Postponements

02/01/2021

By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly contributor

Unfortunately, several postponements in both the AHL and NCAA this week have put prospect performances on hold for the week.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms released their 25-man roster for training camp this past Monday. The Phantoms were scheduled to face off against the Binghamton Devils on Jan. 29, and then against the Hershey Bears on Jan. 31, but both games were postponed to maintain the health and safety of players, coaches, and other game day personnel.

Of the 25 men named to the training camp roster, nine are returning from last year:

  • Chris Bigras (D)
  • David Kase (F)
  • Pascal Laberge (F)
  • Cal O’Reilly (C)
  • Felix Sandstrom (G)
  • Matt Strome (LW)
  • Max Willman (F)
  • Maksim Sushko (F)
  • Tyler Wotherspoon

Although the prospects playing in the NCAA came up big last week, games scheduled since then have also been postponed.

Posted by on 02/01/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Siobhan Nolan | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)