Prospect Corner: 3 Called Up to Phantoms, Prospects Excel in NCAA

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

It was quite the disappointing week for Flyers fans, taking just one point in back-to-back games against the Boston Bruins. However, it was anything but disappointing for the Flyers prospects this week. Let’s recap.

Three more prospects were called up to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Forward David Kase (128th overall in 2015), right winger Maxim Sushko (107th overall in 2017), and defenseman Linus Hogberg (139th overall in 2016) will join the Phantoms as they prepare for the AHL season opener on Feb. 6.

Over in Europe, center German Rubtsov picked up a shot on goal for HC Sochi in a 2-1 loss against Vityaz in the KHL. He also notched a shot on goal in a 3-2 loss against Dinamo Minsk on Jan. 19.

Flyers prospects really shined in NCAA competition this week. Here’s the roundup:

Cam York (LHD)—University of Michigan

Jan. 16 - 1 assist, 1 shot on goal, 1 blocked shot in a 5-0 win over Ohio State.

Bobby Brink (RW)—University of Denver

Jan. 17 - 1 assist, 2 shots on goal in a 4-1 win over the University of North Dakota.

Ronnie Attard (RHD)—Western Michigan University

Jan. 16 - 2 blocked shots in a 3-1 win over St. Cloud State University.

Jack St. Ivany (RHD)—Boston College

Jan. 17 —1 assist, 3 shots on goal, 1 blocked shot in a 5-3 win over Merrimack College.

—1 assist, 3 shots on goal, 1 blocked shot in a 5-3 win over Merrimack College. Jan. 23—1 goal (first for BC) in a 4-2 win against the University of Connecticut.

Jay O’Brien (C)—Boston University