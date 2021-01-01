Report: Flyers to Face Bruins in Outdoor Game at Lake Tahoe

According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman , the Flyers will face the Bruins in an outdoor game at Lake Tahoe in February.

Here’s a nice surprise to start the new year. With the season less than two weeks away from starting, another detail of the Flyers schedule could take them to unique location.

The game would be part of a new Mystery, Alaska experiment that would feature two games in two days. Colorado and Vegas would face off in the first game of the weekend on Saturday, Feb. 20. The Flyers are scheduled to face the Bruins on Feb. 21.

Both games are part of NBC’s national coverage and both the Flyers and Bruins have usually gaps between games leading into the matchup and coming out of it to accommodate travel. Given the travel-friendly schedule that the East Division will play, two days off between games and one game in five days is unusual.

It would mark the fifth time the Flyers have played an outdoor game. They last faced the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 23, 2019, rallying for a 4-3 overtime win at Lincoln Financial Field. It marked their first win in an outdoor game in four tries.