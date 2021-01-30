Report: Gregorius Returns to the Phillies on a Two-Year Deal

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The Phillies brought back catcher J.T. Realmuto, helping make one of their biggest needs whole.   But their departing shortstop, Didi Gregorius, would leave another hole, at a key position up the middle.  As other options Marcus Siemien, Andrelton Simmons and Freddy Galvis signed elsewhere, Gregorius became the lone option left.  And the Phillies brought him back.

Jayson Stark of the Athletic reports that Gregorius is back on a two-year deal:

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic adds that the deal will be for $28 million.

Gregorius, who was to earn $14 million last season before the pandemic cut the season and his salary short, will return for the same average annual value.   As we noted on the Powder Blue Podcast on Tuesday, Gregorius probably would not take a salary cut after having a strong season.  We will find out the exact terms, but perhaps a two-year deal could help the Phillies spread the cash out into the second year to help with immediate cash-flow problems.

The Phillies likely are looking to add pitching as they assemble the roster ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting to Clearwater on February 17.  They were recently called "runners up" for reliever Darren O'Day by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

