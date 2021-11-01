Report: Phillies Interested in Free Agent Sanchez

Phillies manager Joe Girardi won the National League Manager of the Year award in 2006 as manager of the Florida Marlins. 15 years later, the Phillies are reportedly interested in one of the pitchers from that starting staff. That would be free agent Anibal Sanchez, who spent the last two seasons with the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported that the Phillies were interested on a video posted to his Instagram account:

Sanchez probably would be a lower-cost option given than he is now 36 years old.

The Phillies currently have five starting pitchers on their roster, all right-handed: Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Spencer Howard. As we saw in the shortened 2020 season, Howard is still young, and Velasquez remains unpredictable. The Phillies need depth.

Sanchez was 4-5 with a 6.62 earned run average in 11 starts.