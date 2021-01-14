Report: Phillies Sign Reliever Archie Bradley

Image by Johnmaxmena, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link

The Phillies entered the 2020-2021 offseason with almost a whole bullpen to build. After making some low-risk gambles (Sean Coonrod and Jose Alvarado), the Phillies have added someone who should be the first major piece to the 2021 bullpen. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet Canada, the Phillies have come to terms with free agent reliever Archie Bradley. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the deal is for one year and $6 million.

Bradley had a nice year for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020. Bradley went 2-0 with a 2.95 earned run average with six saves in 16 games for the Cincinnati Reds. Facing financial uncertainty, Bradley was non-tendered by the Reds this offseason.

Bradley has generally had a nice career as a reliever, after failing to make the Arizona Diamondbacks starting rotation in 2017. Bradley's signature moment might have come at the plate, however. Facing Colorado Rockies reliever Pat Neshek in the Wild Card round of 2017, Neshek hit a two-run triple help the Diamondbacks take an 11-8 victory over the Rockies.

Bradley has mostly been a setup man, though in 2020 he spent some time as the closer for the Diamondbacks. At the 2020 trade deadline, Bradley was traded to the Reds for two prospects.

The Phillies will have to add more pieces, but adding Bradley to a bullpen that features Hector Neris and not much else is a good start.

Bradley is 28 years old. Lifetime, Bradley is 23-25 with a 3.91 earned run average.