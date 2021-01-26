Report: Phillies #SignJT as J.T. Realmuto Lands Five-Year Deal
01/26/2021
If there was going to be someone to break the news that J.T. Realmuto signs a new deal, it would be Craig Mish. Mish, a long-time reporter covering the Miami Marlins, seemed to have much of the Realmuto news over the years first. Tuesday afternoon, it was Mish who reported that the Philadelphia Phillies signed a five-year contract with the Phillies.
Mish reported the deal on Twitter:
The Philadelphia Phillies and JT Realmuto are in agreement on a 5 year $115.5 million dollar contract. Pending physical. Per source.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 26, 2021
The move gives Realmuto a record for the highest average annual value for a catcher.
Realmuto will average $23.1 million a season, which bests Joe Mauer's $23.0 million average annual contract amount that he signed with the Minnesota Twins. It may be a small token move, but it seemed to do the trick.
The Phillies will continue to look for a shortstop and pitching in the time before pitchers and catchers (at least for now) are to report to Clearwater on February 17.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.