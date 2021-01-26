Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Devils: Game 7 Preview

Report: Phillies #SignJT as J.T. Realmuto Lands Five-Year Deal

01/26/2021

Realmuto1

If there was going to be someone to break the news that J.T. Realmuto signs a new deal, it would be Craig Mish.  Mish, a long-time reporter covering the Miami Marlins, seemed to have much of the Realmuto news over the years first.   Tuesday afternoon, it was Mish who reported that the Philadelphia Phillies signed a five-year contract with the Phillies.

Mish reported the deal on Twitter:

The move gives Realmuto a record for the highest average annual value for a catcher.

Realmuto will average $23.1 million a season, which bests Joe Mauer's $23.0 million average annual contract amount that he signed with the Minnesota Twins.  It may be a small token move, but it seemed to do the trick.

The Phillies will continue to look for a shortstop and pitching in the time before pitchers and catchers (at least for now) are to report to Clearwater on February 17.

