Report: Seth Curry Cleared to Play

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers have found themselves in a rough patch during their recent stretch of games. Due to healthy and safety protocols, they have been forced to play with a depleted roster.

After slowly getting players back they are finally back to full strength. Recent reports have come out that Sixers' guard Seth Curry has cleared health and safety protocols and is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Curry had been sidelined for six games as he cleared protocol. His impact on the floor has been greatly missed, especially his lethal perimeter shooting.

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Curry has been having a career-year. He is scoring a career-best 17 points per game, and shooting an incredible 59.5% three.

Getting Curry back on the floor will be a nice boost for the team as they gear up for a 'series' against the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics. His return will allow the Sixers to roll out their original starting lineup for the first time since January 6th.

Before losing half the roster, the Sixers were dominating teams on both ends of the floor. Now with the key rotation pieces back in the lineup, the team can get back on track.

Two players who should be excited for this return are Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Having Curry back on the floor will open up the floor for them to attack around the rim, and give them their elite kick out option they have missed in recent games.

The Sixers couldn't be getting healthy at a better time. If they can sweep their two-game stint with the Celtics, it will allow them to regain a top spot in the conference. Not to mention they have a matchup against the defending champion Lakers right around the corner.