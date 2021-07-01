Takeaways From Sixers' Victory Over Wizards

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Despite a 60 point barrage from Bradley Beal, the Sixers were able to hold on and beat the Washington Wizards by a final score of 141-136. With this win, the Sixers now find themselves sitting at 7-1 through the first eight games of the season.

Here are some takeaways from the matchup.

Balanced scoring attack

In the Sixers' recent stretch of games, they have shown just how many weapons they have. When this team is hitting their shots, there are multiple ways that they can run up points.

Against the Wizards on Wednesday, six different Sixers broke double-digit scoring. This is the third game in a row that at least six players have eclipsed 10 points and the fourth game in a row that at least five have done it.

Despite having such little time to play together, the Sixers look to be hitting their stride on offense. With the amount of attention Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons draw around the rim, they have had opened the perimeter to hit guys like Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Danny Green to get clean looks from deep.

The second unit has also shown that it has scoring potential as well. Shake Milton was big for the Sixers in this one, coming off the bench and racking up 19 points in a variety of ways.

Rivers has said he still feels this team can hit another level offensively, if they can continue to distribute scoring like this they are going to be a very hard team to stop.

Joel Embiid playing at an MVP level

Joel Embiid had a dominant performance when these teams met to kick off the season, and he followed it up with an even better performance in this one. He would start the game shooting 0-6, then reminded everyone just how special of a talent he can be.

The All-Star center would finish this game with a monstrous stat line. Racking up 38 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. Embiid would also go to the foul line 13 times, and make all 13 attempts.

What stands out most from this performance was how big Embiid was for the Sixers down the stretch. His performance in the fourth quarter to close out the game was a huge factor in the team's victory.

Embiid would score 11 of his 38 points in the final quarter, shooting 3/4 from the field. He showed in this game that he can be the closer for the Sixers when it matters down the stretch.

Ben Simmons confidently attacking the rim

Another recent trend in the Sixers' play is the aggressiveness from Ben Simmons on offense. As great as he's been facilitating the ball in recent games, he has also done a good job of getting to the rim.

Simmons was a force attacking the rim from the opening tip, scoring the Sixers' first three baskets of the game. His ability to absorb contact and still finish stood out in this game. Simmons would finish the game shooting an efficient 7/9 from the field, and got to the free-throw line seven times.

One major play that stood out from Simmons in this one came late down the stretch. He would get the ball around the rim and go right up and pick up an and-one layup in the final minute to help seal the victory.

The aggressiveness from Simmons attacking the rim has been a positive sign in recent games. Hopefully, it is a common theme that continues moving forward.

Seth Curry shooting the lights out

Many people expected Seth Curry to be a great addition to this Sixers roster that was in desperate need of floor spacing. But nobody saw coming just how big of an impact he would have. He has been the knockdown shooter the team has missed since JJ Redick and more.

Curry did not waste any time leaving his mark on this game. In the first quarter alone, he would step out and knock down five triples without missing. He would finish the game shooting 6/7 from three en route to scoring 28 points.

Between his catching and shooting, his play in the pick-and-roll, and his ability to create on offense, Curry has become a major focal point of the Sixers' offense. He is currently on pace to have a career year across the board, and it doesn't look like he has any intent on slowing down.



