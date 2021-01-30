Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Phillies Sign Lefty Starter Moore
Report: Gregorius Returns to the Phillies on a Two-Year Deal

The Coaching Search is Over: Welcome Nick Sirianni!

01/30/2021

KGH Logo

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to breakdown the recent hiring of Nick Sirianni. The two also dig into the current coaching staff that has been hired around Sirianni. The guys compare Sirianni to Pederson and the staffs they had. Plus talk some Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman involvement in the team and interview process.
 
The two also give their Super Bowl predictions!
 
Don't forget to rate and review the podcast wherever you listen! Also follow our partners at Sports Talk Philly, on twitter @sportstalkphl and online at sportstalkphilly.com!
 

Posted by on 01/30/2021 in Eagles, Podcast: Kelly Green Hour | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)