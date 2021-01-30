The Coaching Search is Over: Welcome Nick Sirianni!
01/30/2021
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to breakdown the recent hiring of Nick Sirianni. The two also dig into the current coaching staff that has been hired around Sirianni. The guys compare Sirianni to Pederson and the staffs they had. Plus talk some Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman involvement in the team and interview process.
The two also give their Super Bowl predictions!
Don't forget to rate and review the podcast wherever you listen! Also follow our partners at Sports Talk Philly, on twitter @sportstalkphl and online at sportstalkphilly.com!
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.