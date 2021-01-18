The Phillies announced the signing of reliever Archie Bradley and traded for Red Sox infielder C.J. Chatham

The Phillies were busy on Monday, making one deal official, and making another. New president of baseball of operations Dave Dombrowski added one of his former players from Boston. To make room for the deals the Phillies had to designate a couple players for assignment.

Here is a rundown of the moves the Phillies made:

Archie Bradley's signing is official. Bradley even made the move Twitter official:

Bradley then jumped on the bandwagon to sign J.T. Realmuto.

To make room for Bradley on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated for assignment the contract of Kyle Garlick. Garlick had a cup of coffee with the Phillies last season after being picked up on waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 23 at bats in 2020, he batted just .136.

The Phillies then made a trade. The Phillies picked up infielder C.J. Chatham from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named. The Red Sox needed a roster spot for signing Martin Perez and Dombrowski added Chatham in a deal.

Chatham batted .298 split between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019. Mostly a shortstop, Chatham played left field, second base, and third base at times in 2019. Chatham was the 14th-best prospect for the Red Sox.

To make room for Chatham on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated for assignment the contract of Victor Arano. Arano was once a promising reliever and was overcoming injury heading into 2020. The Phillies carried him on the 40-man roster last season, though he never did get a promotion to the big leagues. The Phillies could look to bring him back on a minor league deal.