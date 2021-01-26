Three-Goal 3rd Lifts Flyers to Win Over Devils

Behind solid goaltending, a good power-play performance and timely goals in the third, the Flyers got back in the win column with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Much like the Flyers first couple of games on the season, it wasn't pretty or perfect, but it was enough to get the job done.

The Devils got off to a strong start, getting numerous scoring chances and taking six of the first seven shots of the game. This included an early power play 48 seconds into the game.

As the period progressed, the Flyers started to narrow the shots gap and gain some control of the play back. As they went to a power play late in the period, they had a chance to strike first, but a shorthanded breakaway for Yegor Sharangovich provided another grade-A opportunity for the Devils. Brian Elliott was aided by the post on this breakaway, after making a save on an early breakaway chance.

The Flyers came right back after and scored on the man-advantage, as Ivan Provorov's point shot was deflected by James van Riemsdyk for his fourth goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were even, 9-9.

Early in the second, the Flyers were back on the power play and got another deflection goal from van Riemsdyk. The Flyers started to carry the play as a result and opened up a lead in shots.

With 8:01 remaining in the period, a delayed penalty call led to a goal for the Devils. Provorov was going to be called for a penalty and that allowed Miles Wood to get a pass in front to Michael McLeod, who got a shot to leak through Elliott to make it a 2-1 game.

Then with 3:17 remaining in the period, Andreas Johnsson got a shot off from the slot that hit Travis Zajac and beat Elliott to tie the game at two.

The Devils carried the play after, as the Flyers got to the intermission with the game still tied, holding a 22-18 edge in shots.

The Devils picked up where they left off early in the third, hitting the post twice on quality chances.

The Flyers finally responded when they got their chance. Claude Giroux, playing in his 611th game as Flyers captain to become the all-time leader in Flyers history, and got the goalie down and out. He then set up Nolan Patrick in front with an open net and he scored to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead at 7:03.

Just over five minutes later, the Flyers took advantage of a turnover. A shot by Scott Laughton was stopped by Scott Wedgewood, but the rebound went right to Joel Farabee for the goal to make it 4-2.

In the closing minutes, the Devils pulled the goalie and the Flyers put the game on ice, getting an empty-net goal from Provorov to make it a 5-2 game. Less than 30 seconds later, the Devils got one back from Pavel Zacha to cap the scoring.

Elliott finished the game with 23 saves on 26 shots. Wedgewood had 26 saves on 30 shots.

The Flyers get back on the ice against the Devils on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 1 1 3 5 Devils 0 2 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI James van Riemsdyk (4) PP (Ivan Provorov, Jake Voracek) 15:03

2nd Period

PHI van Riemsdyk (5) PP (Provorov, Claude Giroux) 0:59

NJ Michael McLeod (1) (Miles Wood, Nathan Bastian) 11:59

NJ Travis Zajac (2) (Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen) 16:43

3rd Period

PHI Nolan Patrick (2) (Giroux, Travis Konecny) 7:03

PHI Joel Farabee (2) (Scott Laughton) 12:36

PHI Provorov (2) EN (Unassisted) 18:24

NJ Pavel Zacha (2) (Dmitry Kulikov, Matt Tennyson) 18:52

Game Statistics