Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Grades From Sixers' Loss vs Grizzlies
With Vacancies Filled, Eagles Have Choice Of Offensive Minds for Next Head Coach

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #103 - We Have Hockey!

01/18/2021

72177979_2516059121846051_321344522464264192_o

The YWT Podcast is back and so is Flyers hockey. The 2020-21 season is officially underway with the Flyers opening play with a pair of games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Two games into the season, the Flyers have two wins. The guys talk about the first two games, the return of Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindblom to the lineup and the addition of Erik Gustafsson to the defensive group and power play. The guys also talk about Sean Couturier's injury, Morgan Frost stepping into the lineup and how the Flyers can survive this time without their top forward.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as look back on the first games of the season and ahead to a week with Buffalo and Boston.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

Posted by on 01/18/2021 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)