YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #103 - We Have Hockey!

The YWT Podcast is back and so is Flyers hockey. The 2020-21 season is officially underway with the Flyers opening play with a pair of games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Two games into the season, the Flyers have two wins. The guys talk about the first two games, the return of Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindblom to the lineup and the addition of Erik Gustafsson to the defensive group and power play. The guys also talk about Sean Couturier's injury, Morgan Frost stepping into the lineup and how the Flyers can survive this time without their top forward.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as look back on the first games of the season and ahead to a week with Buffalo and Boston.

