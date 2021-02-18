Eagles Agree to Deal Carson Wentz

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Colts will be sending the Eagles a third-round pick and a future conditional second for the former MVP frontrunner.

It’s all been months of talk with no seemingly real reports available other than the fact that at least one team had called about quarterback Carson Wentz.

The decision to move on from Wentz is a bit of a puzzling one for the Eagles, who drafted Wentz with the second overall pick in 2016, saw him play at an MVP caliber level in 2017, provided him no support and lost the only coaches who actually helped him, handed him a huge contract, then turned around and drafted a different QB instead of a difference-maker in the second round.

That is quite the whirlwind. It also comes with risk.

The team is trading away a player that, from 2017-2019 ranked top 10 in QBR, QB rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage.

What they are left with is a second-year player at the most important position in the game. One who appeared in just four games, showing the same poor play that Wentz did in two of them and only having one truly good game. That good game provides some hope that he can be a high-caliber QB, but the poor play also provides concern. His career is just too early to young to see where it'll go.

The team will likely not be players in free agency and a QB on a veteran minimum is likely all that can be expected from that angle. The only other option is the Eagles drafting another QB with their top pick, which is another risk and would be their third first or second-round pick spent on a quarterback in six drafts.

If they want to have any chance of success, they will need to actually support their quarterback with both a game plan and players who can allow them to succeed, something that seems to have been lost on the team since 2018.

Fans will have to see how that turns out, but, unless there is yet to be reported information about a deal being reached to save cap space, a ton of dead cap and a single third-round pick are not likely to help in that arena all that much.

The teams return may have been severely diminished by Wentz demanding a move to Indy, which took better offers of the board.