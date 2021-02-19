Eagles Release DeSean Jackson

Just one day after the Eagles agreed to trade their face of the franchise , the team will release his top deep threat.

Of course, the move does not come as a surprise.

The speedy Jackson had a summer posting fake Hitler quotes and apologizing for it, but really let his work on the field do the talking.

It was on that grass that Jackson pushed himself to appear in parts of five games and make 14 catches, both of which are marks well above what he posted with the team in 2019.

In 2020, Jackson had more injuries than touchdowns (1) and even managed to roll around showboating before he could no longer return.

His utter lack of production the last two seasons cost the team nearly $17.5 million for no real return. The move does, however, free up about $4.8 million in cap space.

Jackson will remain an Eagles legend for his first stint with the team, but his second will hand over his career outlook, especially with the expectations that many fans had for him despite his advanced age.

Jackson plans to play in 2021, but what teams might have an interest are not yet known. The last two seasons are the only two major injuries he's had, so surely someone will take the chance - likely someone who plays the Eagles and Jackson puts up more yardage in that game than he did in his past two season in Philly.