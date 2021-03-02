Flyers-Bruins: Game 11 Preview

Facing the Bruins again should be another test for this team. Boston sits one point behind the Flyers in the standings with a 6-1-2 record in nine games.

The Flyers last meeting against the Bruins didn't go so well. A 6-1 defeat sent them home from Boston with a 3-2-1 record and the feeling that a hot start to the season, in terms of record, had vanished. Two wins in New Jersey and two overtime wins against the Islanders this weekend have changed that, as the Flyers enter Wednesday's game with a four-game winning streak.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P James van Riemsdyk 10 5 8 13 Brad Marchand 9 6 7 13 Kevin Hayes 10 5 5 10 Patrice Bergeron 9 5 6 11 Jake Voracek 10 2 8 10 Nick Ritchie 9 4 4 8 Claude Giroux 10 1 9 10 Charlie McAvoy 9 1 7 8 Travis Konecny 9 5 3 8 David Krejci 9 0 7 7

James van Riemsdyk is not only off to the best production start of his career, 13 points in his first 10 games, but has a four-game points streak where he has produced eight points. This includes a four-assist performance on Sunday night against the Islanders. He's got the hot hand right now, so keep an eye on him to be in the center of the action.

One key addition for the Bruins from the last time they played the Flyers is David Pastrnak. Back from injury, he hasn't missed a beat to start the season, scoring two goals and adding an assist in his first two games back. Alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, look out for Pastrnak to be on the hunt for his chances.



Carter Hart gets back in goal on Wednesday night for the Flyers. Hart has turned around his play in the last couple of games, picking up wins over the Devils and Islanders last week and allowed a combined three goals in the two games. He'll be looking for a better performance after being on the hook for both losses in Boston a couple weeks ago. The Bruins will turn to Tuukka Rask in goal. Rask was last in goal on Saturday, suffering an overtime loss to the Capitals. He had won three of his previous four starts prior, and has had tremendous success in Philadelphia over the years. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Sam Morin (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)