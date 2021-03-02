Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Pitcher Chase Anderson

Flyers-Bruins: Game 11 Preview

02/03/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers last meeting against the Bruins didn't go so well. A 6-1 defeat sent them home from Boston with a 3-2-1 record and the feeling that a hot start to the season, in terms of record, had vanished. Two wins in New Jersey and two overtime wins against the Islanders this weekend have changed that, as the Flyers enter Wednesday's game with a four-game winning streak.

Facing the Bruins again should be another test for this team. Boston sits one point behind the Flyers in the standings with a 6-1-2 record in nine games. 

Game time is at 8 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 10 5 8 13 Brad Marchand 9 6 7 13
Kevin Hayes 10 5 5 10 Patrice Bergeron 9 5 6 11
Jake Voracek 10 2 8 10 Nick Ritchie 9 4 4 8
Claude Giroux 10 1 9 10 Charlie McAvoy 9 1 7 8
Travis Konecny 9 5 3 8 David Krejci 9 0 7 7
 
Players To Watch 2-3
 
James van Riemsdyk is not only off to the best production start of his career, 13 points in his first 10 games, but has a four-game points streak where he has produced eight points. This includes a four-assist performance on Sunday night against the Islanders. He's got the hot hand right now, so keep an eye on him to be in the center of the action.
 
One key addition for the Bruins from the last time they played the Flyers is David Pastrnak. Back from injury, he hasn't missed a beat to start the season, scoring two goals and adding an assist in his first two games back. Alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, look out for Pastrnak to be on the hunt for his chances.
 
Goalie Matchup 2-3

Carter Hart gets back in goal on Wednesday night for the Flyers. Hart has turned around his play in the last couple of games, picking up wins over the Devils and Islanders last week and allowed a combined three goals in the two games. He'll be looking for a better performance after being on the hook for both losses in Boston a couple weeks ago. 

The Bruins will turn to Tuukka Rask in goal. Rask was last in goal on Saturday, suffering an overtime loss to the Capitals. He had won three of his previous four starts prior, and has had tremendous success in Philadelphia over the years. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-3

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Sam Morin (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-3 copy

Bruins Scratches: Jake DeBrusk (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Jack Studnicka (injury), Matt Grzelcyk (injury), Par Lindholm (healthy), John Moore (healthy), Karson Kuhlman (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The only change to the lineup is the addition of Erik Gustafsson and the removal of Robert Hagg. All of the other players and lines remain the same from the weekend.
  • Bruins: The Bruins aren't completely healthy, dealing with injuries to Jake DeBrusk and Jack Studnicka since the last time the two teams met. With Pastrnak returning to the lineup, Anton Blidh is the other addition among the forwards to compensate for the injuries.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13th), Bruins (7th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Bruins (3rd)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins
    • Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
    • Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • Jake Voracek - 33 GP, 6 G, 25 A, 31 P
    • Erik Gustafsson - 11 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 16 G, 12 A, 28 P
    • Claude Giroux - 41 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P
    • Carter Hart - 7 GP, 4-2-1, 3.31 GAA, .911 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux plays in his 900th NHL game tonight.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 100 as a Flyer.

Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN (in progress)

Game Preview Video

Posted by on 02/03/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)