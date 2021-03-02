Flyers-Bruins: Game 11 Preview
02/03/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers last meeting against the Bruins didn't go so well. A 6-1 defeat sent them home from Boston with a 3-2-1 record and the feeling that a hot start to the season, in terms of record, had vanished. Two wins in New Jersey and two overtime wins against the Islanders this weekend have changed that, as the Flyers enter Wednesday's game with a four-game winning streak.
Facing the Bruins again should be another test for this team. Boston sits one point behind the Flyers in the standings with a 6-1-2 record in nine games.
Game time is at 8 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|10
|5
|8
|13
|Brad Marchand
|9
|6
|7
|13
|Kevin Hayes
|10
|5
|5
|10
|Patrice Bergeron
|9
|5
|6
|11
|Jake Voracek
|10
|2
|8
|10
|Nick Ritchie
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Claude Giroux
|10
|1
|9
|10
|Charlie McAvoy
|9
|1
|7
|8
|Travis Konecny
|9
|5
|3
|8
|David Krejci
|9
|0
|7
|7
Carter Hart gets back in goal on Wednesday night for the Flyers. Hart has turned around his play in the last couple of games, picking up wins over the Devils and Islanders last week and allowed a combined three goals in the two games. He'll be looking for a better performance after being on the hook for both losses in Boston a couple weeks ago.
The Bruins will turn to Tuukka Rask in goal. Rask was last in goal on Saturday, suffering an overtime loss to the Capitals. He had won three of his previous four starts prior, and has had tremendous success in Philadelphia over the years.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (rib injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Sam Morin (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: Jake DeBrusk (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Jack Studnicka (injury), Matt Grzelcyk (injury), Par Lindholm (healthy), John Moore (healthy), Karson Kuhlman (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The only change to the lineup is the addition of Erik Gustafsson and the removal of Robert Hagg. All of the other players and lines remain the same from the weekend.
- Bruins: The Bruins aren't completely healthy, dealing with injuries to Jake DeBrusk and Jack Studnicka since the last time the two teams met. With Pastrnak returning to the lineup, Anton Blidh is the other addition among the forwards to compensate for the injuries.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (13th), Bruins (7th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Bruins (3rd)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Jake Voracek - 33 GP, 6 G, 25 A, 31 P
- Erik Gustafsson - 11 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 38 GP, 16 G, 12 A, 28 P
- Claude Giroux - 41 GP, 10 G, 20 A, 30 P
- Carter Hart - 7 GP, 4-2-1, 3.31 GAA, .911 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux plays in his 900th NHL game tonight.
- James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN (in progress)
