Flyers-Bruins: Game 15 Preview
02/21/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers and Bruins are taking things outside at Lake Tahoe. For the Flyers, the Bruins have been a thorn in the side for the entire season, handing them four losses so far. The road doesn't get any easier as the Flyers head into this game with a still shorthanded lineup.
The Bruins continue to sit atop the East Division standings and pace the division. However, the playing conditions are even for both sides, as neither will have touched the outdoor ice surface prior to warmups and poor conditions forced the suspension of Saturday's outdoor game to Saturday night and pushed this game back to an evening start time.
Game time is at 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|14
|7
|11
|18
|Brad Marchand
|15
|9
|9
|18
|Joel Farabee
|14
|7
|6
|13
|Patrice Bergeron
|15
|7
|11
|18
|Kevin Hayes
|14
|6
|7
|13
|Charlie McAvoy
|15
|1
|11
|12
|Jake Voracek
|13
|3
|9
|12
|David Pastrnak
|8
|6
|5
|11
|Claude Giroux
|13
|1
|10
|11
|Nick Ritchie
|15
|5
|6
|11
Carter Hart played well despite taking the shootout loss in Thursday's game against the Rangers. He will be back in goal for his first outdoor game in the NHL to face the Bruins.
It's no surprise that Tuukka Rask gets the call again against the Flyers. Rask picked up a pair of wins against the Flyers in back-to-back games in Philly a couple of weeks ago, and has continued his strong start to the season.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Claude Giroux (COVID list), Jake Voracek (COVID list), Travis Konecny (COVID list), Oskar Lindblom (COVID list), Justin Braun (COVID list), Scott Laughton (COVID list), Morgan Frost (injury), David Kase (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
Bruins Scratches: David Krejci (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Matt Grzelcyk (injury), Jakub Zboril (injury), Urho Vaakanainen (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Still dealing with a shorthanded lineup, the Flyers have opted to insert Mark Friedman into the lineup as a hybrid forward/defenseman and will play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. David Kase comes out of the lineup.
- Bruins: Just when it appeared the Bruins were nearly back to full strength minus a handful of players, they lost David Krejci due to injury. Matt Grzelcyk, Ondrej Kase, and Jakub Zboril are also out.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (18th), Bruins (8th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (29th), Bruins (1st)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Jan. 21, 2021 - Bruins 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Jan. 23, 2021 - Bruins 6, Flyers 1 (at BOS)
- Feb. 3, 2021 - Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Feb. 5, 2021 - Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- James van Riemsdyk - 40 GP, 17 G, 14 A, 31 P
- Erik Gustafsson - 13 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 P
- Travis Sanheim - 12 GP, 4 G, 4 A, 8 P
- Carter Hart - 8 GP, 4-2-2, 3.39 GAA, .892 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- James van Riemsdyk needs one point to reach 500 in his career.
- Erik Gustafsson needs two assists to reach 100 in his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
