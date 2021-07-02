Flyers-Capitals: Game 13 Preview

Luckily for the Flyers, they are not facing the Bruins for now, but they get another test as they hit the road to face the Washington Capitals , another team off to a hot start on the season.

Once again on Friday, the Flyers had a lead in the third period that slipped away. This time, it was only one goal and a close 2-1 defeat to the Bruins, but the result was still the same despite a better overall performance.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P James van Riemsdyk 12 6 10 16 Nicklas Backstrom 11 5 9 14 Kevin Hayes 12 6 5 11 John Carlson 11 4 7 11 Jake Voracek 12 3 8 11 Tom Wilson 9 4 4 8 Claude Giroux 12 1 10 11 Alex Ovechkin 7 3 5 8 Joel Farabee 12 6 3 9 Jakub Vrana 11 3 5 8

While Alain Vigneault said to not focus on the lines from Saturday leading up to Sunday's game, there was certainly something noticeable. Kevin Hayes was centering the fourth line. This may have just been for show, but a week after making Travis Konecny a healthy scratch, could this be another message sent to a Flyers forward?

As expected when you play Washington, you have to account for where Alex Ovechkin is on the ice. Ovechkin did miss some time after being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 Unavailable Players list, but has since returned and doesn't seem to be missing a beat. Obviously, another key for the Flyers is to stay out of the box and not allow Ovechkin to set up shop in his office from the left circle.



Carter Hart was a complete scratch from Friday's game after experiencing back spasms during the morning skate, so Alex Lyon came on to fill in as backup for the night. Hart said he felt much better on Saturday and is going to get the start in Sunday afternoon's game. The Capitals have certainly had to be flexible with Ilya Samsonov also hitting the NHL's COVID list and remaining there as the week begins. That means more work for Vitek Vanecek, who has come on and started the season well with five wins in nine games this season. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Phil Myers (upper-body injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Mark Friedman (healthy), Connor Bunnaman (healthy)

Capitals Scratches: Justin Schultz (injury), Brian Pinho (injury), Conor Sheary (injury), Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 Unavailable), Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 Unavailable), Jakub Vrana (COVID-19 Unavailable), Martin Fehervary (healthy)