Flyers-Capitals: Game 13 Preview
02/07/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Once again on Friday, the Flyers had a lead in the third period that slipped away. This time, it was only one goal and a close 2-1 defeat to the Bruins, but the result was still the same despite a better overall performance.
Luckily for the Flyers, they are not facing the Bruins for now, but they get another test as they hit the road to face the Washington Capitals, another team off to a hot start on the season.
Game time is at 12 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|12
|6
|10
|16
|Nicklas Backstrom
|11
|5
|9
|14
|Kevin Hayes
|12
|6
|5
|11
|John Carlson
|11
|4
|7
|11
|Jake Voracek
|12
|3
|8
|11
|Tom Wilson
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Claude Giroux
|12
|1
|10
|11
|Alex Ovechkin
|7
|3
|5
|8
|Joel Farabee
|12
|6
|3
|9
|Jakub Vrana
|11
|3
|5
|8
Carter Hart was a complete scratch from Friday's game after experiencing back spasms during the morning skate, so Alex Lyon came on to fill in as backup for the night. Hart said he felt much better on Saturday and is going to get the start in Sunday afternoon's game.
The Capitals have certainly had to be flexible with Ilya Samsonov also hitting the NHL's COVID list and remaining there as the week begins. That means more work for Vitek Vanecek, who has come on and started the season well with five wins in nine games this season.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Phil Myers (upper-body injury), Morgan Frost (shoulder injury), Mark Friedman (healthy), Connor Bunnaman (healthy)
Capitals Scratches: Justin Schultz (injury), Brian Pinho (injury), Conor Sheary (injury), Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 Unavailable), Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 Unavailable), Jakub Vrana (COVID-19 Unavailable), Martin Fehervary (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: There are a few uncertainties for the Flyers lineup, but some good news may be on the horizon. Sean Couturier was back at practice as a full participant and skated in his usual slot on the top line and top power-play unit. All indications appear he will play. There's a chance Phil Myers could be back as well, but he practiced with Mark Friedman as his partner and Friedman is clearly among the scratches for the game, so it appears that Myers will miss another game, but remains day-to-day. With Couturier expected to return, many of the lines were shuffled, but nothing about Saturday's combinations is truly final.
- Capitals: The Capitals appear to be going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. They are still dealing without Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov on the COVID list, and Jakub Vrana was a new addition on Saturday, meaning he will almost definitely miss Sunday's game at least. The Capitals are also without Justin Schultz and Conor Sheary due to injury.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (10th), Capitals (5th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (27th), Capitals (18th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Nov. 13, 2019 - Capitals 2, Flyers 1 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Jan. 8, 2020 - Flyers 3, Capitals 2 (at PHI)
- Feb. 8, 2020 - Flyers 7, Capitals 2 (at WSH)
- March 4, 2020 - Flyers 5, Capitals 2 (at WSH)
- Aug. 6, 2020 - Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (Round Robin)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 45 GP, 22 G, 23 A, 45 P
- Jake Voracek - 39 GP, 15 G, 19 A, 34 P
- Sean Couturier - 33 GP, 8 G, 15 A, 23 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 1-1-1, 2.28 GAA, .926 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- James van Riemsdyk needs one goal to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
