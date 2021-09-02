Flyers-Capitals Game Postponed Due to Ongoing COVID Issues with Flyers

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

One of the challenges with navigating the NHL season was going to be potential issues with COVID-19. It seemed inevitable that not just one team, but several, would be dealing with this at some point and having to navigate through it.

The Flyers already had to an extent, when they confirmed that Shayne Gostisbehere tested positive during training camp and missed the start of the season. However, now things have seemed to progress to a much more severe point.

Travis Sanheim landed on the NHL’s COVID Unavailable list on Sunday, just ahead of the team’s game against the Washington Capitals. The game was still played after all players took rapid COVID tests and got clearance to play, but it appears that there is at least one additional positive test now being added to the list and there is potential for more to come.

As a result, the Flyers game on Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals has also been postponed, in addition to their games on Thursday and Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.