Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Korkmaz erupts in Sixers' victory over Raptors

Flyers-Rangers: Game 16 Preview

02/24/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The trip to Lake Tahoe provided a memorable setting for a game, but far from a memorable result for the Flyers. The 7-3 defeat to the Bruins marked the fifth time Boston has defeated the Flyers already this season, a third of the results on the 2020-21 season. Lucky for the Flyers, they don't have another meeting with Boston for over a month.

The Flyers are also getting some reinforcements back in the lineup. Claude Giroux returned to practice on Tuesday and was the first of the players on the COVID list to return. More will follow in the coming days. For now, Giroux and the rest of the team continue their season, facing the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 15 8 13 21 Artemi Panarin 14 5 13 18
Kevin Hayes 15 6 9 15 Pavel Buchnevich 16 4 8 12
Joel Farabee 15 8 6 14 Ryan Strome 16 5 4 9
Jake Voracek 13 3 9 12 Adam Fox 16 1 6 7
Claude Giroux 13 1 10 11 Chris Kreider 16 5 1 6
 
Players To Watch 2-24
 
Joel Farabee continues to have a strong showing this season, and after scoring the tying goal against the Rangers last week, also scored again in Sunday's game in Lake Tahoe. His eight goals already matches the total he had in his rookie season.
 
With Artemi Panarin out of the lineup on a leave of absence, the Rangers will need others to step up. Pavel Buchnevich had a strong game last Thursday that could have been rewarded with multiple goals. He'll be one to watch on the Rangers side in this one.
 
Goalie Matchup 2-24

After entering in relief of Carter Hart on Sunday, Brian Elliott gets the start on Wednesday night against the Rangers. Elliott has had a strong season to this point, and it's been several weeks since his last start due to the Flyers COVID situation. He gets his chance in this game to get back into the rhythm of starting a game.

The Rangers will counter with Igor Shesterkin in this game. Shesterkin has put together solid numbers this season despite the 4-5-1 record. While Shesterkin played a big role in the Rangers playoff push a season ago, he has yet to face the Flyers in his career.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 2-24

Flyers Scratches: Jake Voracek (COVID list), Travis Konecny (COVID list), Oskar Lindblom (COVID list), Justin Braun (COVID list), Scott Laughton (COVID list), Morgan Frost (injury), David Kase (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 2-24

Rangers Scratches: Artemi Panarin (leave of absence), Kaapo Kakko (COVID list), Filip Chytil (injury), Jacob Trouba (injury), Jack Johnson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Claude Giroux re-enters the lineup, but that is the only personnel change ahead of this game. Mark Friedman was placed on waivers on Tuesday and was claimed by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • Rangers: The Rangers are dealing with a number of absences. Panarin took a leave of absence earlier in the week, so he is out, as is Kaapo Kakko, who is on the COVID list. Filip Chytil was removed from the COVID list earlier in the week, but needs more time before he can play, so he is out as well.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-17th), Rangers (28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Rangers (5th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers 
    • Feb. 18, 2021 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Kevin Hayes - 4 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
    • Claude Giroux - 56 GP, 12 G, 39 A, 51 P
    • Travis Sanheim - 10 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
    • Brian Elliott - 12 GP, 3-8-1, 2.98 GAA, .891 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Erik Gustafsson needs two assists to reach 100 in his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

Game Preview Video

Posted by on 02/24/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)