Flyers-Rangers: Game 16 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The trip to Lake Tahoe provided a memorable setting for a game, but far from a memorable result for the Flyers. The 7-3 defeat to the Bruins marked the fifth time Boston has defeated the Flyers already this season, a third of the results on the 2020-21 season. Lucky for the Flyers, they don't have another meeting with Boston for over a month.

The Flyers are also getting some reinforcements back in the lineup. Claude Giroux returned to practice on Tuesday and was the first of the players on the COVID list to return. More will follow in the coming days. For now, Giroux and the rest of the team continue their season, facing the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Game time is at 7 p.m.