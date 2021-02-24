Flyers-Rangers: Game 16 Preview
02/24/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The trip to Lake Tahoe provided a memorable setting for a game, but far from a memorable result for the Flyers. The 7-3 defeat to the Bruins marked the fifth time Boston has defeated the Flyers already this season, a third of the results on the 2020-21 season. Lucky for the Flyers, they don't have another meeting with Boston for over a month.
The Flyers are also getting some reinforcements back in the lineup. Claude Giroux returned to practice on Tuesday and was the first of the players on the COVID list to return. More will follow in the coming days. For now, Giroux and the rest of the team continue their season, facing the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|15
|8
|13
|21
|Artemi Panarin
|14
|5
|13
|18
|Kevin Hayes
|15
|6
|9
|15
|Pavel Buchnevich
|16
|4
|8
|12
|Joel Farabee
|15
|8
|6
|14
|Ryan Strome
|16
|5
|4
|9
|Jake Voracek
|13
|3
|9
|12
|Adam Fox
|16
|1
|6
|7
|Claude Giroux
|13
|1
|10
|11
|Chris Kreider
|16
|5
|1
|6
After entering in relief of Carter Hart on Sunday, Brian Elliott gets the start on Wednesday night against the Rangers. Elliott has had a strong season to this point, and it's been several weeks since his last start due to the Flyers COVID situation. He gets his chance in this game to get back into the rhythm of starting a game.
The Rangers will counter with Igor Shesterkin in this game. Shesterkin has put together solid numbers this season despite the 4-5-1 record. While Shesterkin played a big role in the Rangers playoff push a season ago, he has yet to face the Flyers in his career.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Jake Voracek (COVID list), Travis Konecny (COVID list), Oskar Lindblom (COVID list), Justin Braun (COVID list), Scott Laughton (COVID list), Morgan Frost (injury), David Kase (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
Rangers Scratches: Artemi Panarin (leave of absence), Kaapo Kakko (COVID list), Filip Chytil (injury), Jacob Trouba (injury), Jack Johnson (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Claude Giroux re-enters the lineup, but that is the only personnel change ahead of this game. Mark Friedman was placed on waivers on Tuesday and was claimed by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Rangers: The Rangers are dealing with a number of absences. Panarin took a leave of absence earlier in the week, so he is out, as is Kaapo Kakko, who is on the COVID list. Filip Chytil was removed from the COVID list earlier in the week, but needs more time before he can play, so he is out as well.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-17th), Rangers (28th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Rangers (5th)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- Feb. 18, 2021 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Kevin Hayes - 4 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
- Claude Giroux - 56 GP, 12 G, 39 A, 51 P
- Travis Sanheim - 10 GP, 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
- Brian Elliott - 12 GP, 3-8-1, 2.98 GAA, .891 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Erik Gustafsson needs two assists to reach 100 in his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Game Preview Video
