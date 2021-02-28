Flyers-Sabres: Game 18 Preview

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Flyers kicked off their weekend successfully with a 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. Just under 24 hours after that game concluded, the two teams get back on the ice to finish off the weekend back-to-back.

The Flyers look to keep the success going against the Sabres, who are dealing with some struggles and injuries that have hindered their play in the last few weeks.

Game time is at 3 p.m.