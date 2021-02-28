Flyers-Sabres: Game 18 Preview
02/28/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers kicked off their weekend successfully with a 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. Just under 24 hours after that game concluded, the two teams get back on the ice to finish off the weekend back-to-back.
The Flyers look to keep the success going against the Sabres, who are dealing with some struggles and injuries that have hindered their play in the last few weeks.
Game time is at 3 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|17
|9
|14
|23
|Victor Olofsson
|18
|7
|8
|15
|Kevin Hayes
|17
|7
|9
|16
|Sam Reinhart
|16
|7
|7
|14
|Joel Farabee
|17
|8
|7
|15
|Jack Eichel
|16
|2
|12
|14
|Claude Giroux
|15
|1
|13
|14
|Taylor Hall
|18
|1
|11
|12
|Jake Voracek
|14
|3
|10
|13
|Eric Staal
|18
|3
|5
|8
Since making his return to the lineup, Sean Couturier has been nothing short of dominant. Even in the dismantling loss in Lake Tahoe to Boston, Couturier has recorded points in each game since his return, including three multi-point games. In Saturday's game, Couturier had a goal and an assist.
Brian Elliott was excellent on Saturday, but the Flyers will stick to the planned rotation for this weekend and give Carter Hart his scheduled start on Sunday. Hart was pulled from his only start against the Sabres this season, and is looking to bounce back from his last game a week ago in Lake Tahoe. Expect a determined performance out of the young netminder.
The Sabres did not decide on a goalie as of Saturday night for Sunday's game, but it would be no surprise if Carter Hutton starts once again. The Sabres could choose to turn things over to backup Jonas Johansson, but that's a decision that remains to be seen.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Travis Konecny (COVID list), Morgan Frost (injury), Erik Gustafsson (healthy)
Sabres Scratches: Jack Eichel (injury), Linus Ullmark (injury), William Borgen (injury), Tage Thompson (healthy), Rasmus Asplund (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The Flyers had Phil Myers as a healthy scratch in Saturday's game and that figures to be a one-game occurrence with the back-to-back. He is expected back in the lineup for one of the defensemen currently in, likely either Robert Hagg or Erik Gustafsson. There are no other lineup changes expected.
- Sabres: The Sabres did not reveal much about their plans for Sunday's lineup. There is a chance Jack Eichel is able to play in this game, which would give them some much-needed star power. Otherwise, there were hints of some call-ups possibly happening to make some adjustments to the lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16th), Sabres (1st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (30th), Sabres (21st)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- Jan. 18, 2021 - Sabres 6, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Jan. 19, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at PHI)
- Feb. 27, 2021 - Flyers 3, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Claude Giroux - 41 GP, 10 G, 29 A, 39 P
- Jake Voracek - 34 GP, 5 G, 21 A, 26 P
- Sean Couturier - 24 GP, 5 G, 12 A, 17 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.43 GAA, .923 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Erik Gustafsson needs one assist to reach 100 in his career.
- Jake Voracek needs two assists to reach 500 in his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.