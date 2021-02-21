Hart Pulled After Bruins 4-Goal 2nd in Rout of Flyers

With a shorthanded lineup once again, the Bruins got another late second-period goal that started the unraveling. This time, it didn't even take until the third. Three goals for the Bruins in 1:39 capped off a four-goal period, as the Flyers were routed in the outdoor game at Lake Tahoe by a score of 7-3 on Sunday night.

When the Flyers played the Bruins in Boston early in the season, they had a lead slip away in the first game and were locked in a close 2-1 game in the second where one bounce could have tied the game back up. Instead, a late goal set the stage for a third-period unraveling.

Right out of the gate, the Bruins struck for a goal. Just 34 seconds in, David Pastrnak was on the receiving end of a pass from Brad Marchand on a two-on-one, finishing into an open net to make it 1-0 Boston.

From there, the Flyers picked up the pace and made a lot of simple plays around the net. A dump-in off the end boards by Sean Couturier came back out into the slot, and Joel Farabee was coming through ready for it. He beat Tuukka Rask through the legs with a shot to tie the game up at one at 6:41

Following a Flyers penalty kill, Charlie McAvoy broke his stick as Couturier exited the box. The Flyers countered on a three-on-two and eventually finished it off as they got multiple chances in close and Couturier scored into an open net on a rebound to make it 2-1 at 14:48.

Just 39 seconds later, the Bruins tied it back up as McAvoy fired through a screen and beat Carter Hart to even things up at two.

Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had an 11-9 advantage in shots.

It took just 46 seconds for the Bruins to strike for the first goal of the second period. It was Pastrnak again, jumping on a rolling puck in the slot and elevating over Hart to make it 3-2.

For most of the period, the game remained close, though the Flyers could not generate much in terms of shots, getting just three in the period. With under four minutes to play in the second, the game completely unraveled on the Flyers.

With 3:46 left in the period, the Bruins struck off a turnover at Charlie Coyle fired off the post and in to make it 4-2. Just 33 seconds later, Trent Frederic fired from the point and beat Hart to make it 5-2. On that play, Andy Andreoff took a penalty, putting the Bruins back on the power play, where they struck again 1:06 later with Nick Ritchie scoring on a deflection.

The three goals separated by 1:39 for Boston put the game away at 6-2. Hart was pulled following the period, allowing six goals on 23 shots.

In the third, the Bruins out-shot the Flyers again, 12-5, but the Flyers got on the board with James van Riemsdyk scoring on a power play. Pastrnak answered back to complete the hat trick and cap the scoring.

Rask finished the game with 16 saves on 19 shots. Brian Elliott made 11 saves on 12 shots.

The Flyers will return to Philadelphia and play next on Wednesday night when they host the New York Rangers. Game time is 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 2 0 1 3 Bruins 2 4 1 7

Scoring Summary

1st Period

BOS David Pastrnak (7) (Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron) 0:34

PHI Joel Farabee (8) (Sean Couturier, James van Riemsdyk) 6:41

PHI Couturier (3) (Kevin Hayes, van Riemsdyk) 14:48

BOS Charlie McAvoy (2) (Marchand, Connor Clifton) 15:27

2nd Period

BOS Pastrnak (8) (Nick Ritchie, Urho Vaakanainen) 0:46

BOS Charlie Coyle (3) (Craig Smith) 16:14

BOS Trent Frederic (1) (John Moore, Clifton) 16:47

BOS Ritchie (6) PP (Moore, Smith) 17:53

3rd Period

PHI van Riemsdyk (8) PP (Hayes, Ivan Provorov) 12:45

BOS Pastrnak (9) (Jack Studnicka) 17:04

