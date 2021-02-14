Konecny Joins Flyers COVID List, Team Set to Resume Practice Monday

On both Saturday and Sunday, the Flyers list remained at seven players, but Sunday brought a new addition in Travis Konecny . Travis Sanheim , the player who was first to be placed on the list last Sunday, was removed from the list.

On Friday, the Flyers added Scott Laughton and Oskar Lindblom to the COVID list, two days after Morgan Frost and Jake Voracek were added. That brought the team’s total to seven players.

The last few days for the Flyers have been a roller coaster in terms of players joining the COVID-19 Unavailable list and trying to navigate through a situation that eliminated their games for a week.

The Flyers are set to make their return to practice on Monday, taking the ice for the first time since last Monday’s practice. There was no morning skate scheduled for last Tuesday’s previously scheduled game against the Washington Capitals, and the game was postponed after Claude Giroux and Justin Braun were placed on the COVID-19 list.

While the Flyers will not have their full roster available for practice on Monday, they will start to get back into a routine that would presumably keep them on track to play their next game on Thursday at home against the Rangers. There is still no word on the status of the Lake Tahoe outdoor game for next Sunday and the Flyers potential participation within.

The return to the ice also does not mean the Flyers are completely out of the woods yet. While they have seven players on the COVID list and have been individually isolating since last Tuesday, that still only marks six days off the ice and separated from each other. There is still a chance that other cases and names on the COVID list could pop up.

For now, it does seem that the Flyers are taking the steps to make a return to the ice in the coming days for their next game, but as was the case when this all started last week, it is still very much a wait-and-see scenario.