On First Day of Camp, Phillies Add Lefty Watson

02/17/2021

Phillies pitchers and catchers reported to Clearwater, Florida, today for their first workouts.  Even though they are underway, the Phillies were not done adding pieces for the 2021 ball club.  The latest move is veteran left-handed reliever Tony Watson.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reported the news:

Watson has 10 years experience in the major leagues.

Best known for his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Watson spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco Giants.  In the shortened 2020 season, Watson went 1-0 with a 2.50 earned run average.  Lefties batted just .174 against Watson last season (and righties only batted .200 as well).

Meanwhile, the Phillies formally announced the signing of utility player Brad Miller.  After placing reliever Seranthony Dominguez on the 60-day injured list, the Phillies had a roster spot for Miller.   Miller will wear number 13.

 

