Penn State Closes the 2021 Recruiting Cycle with 21st Ranked Class

Penn State head coach James Franklin can take a deep breath. Traditional National Signing Day is over and perhaps the most unique recruiting cycle in program history is in the books.

The Nittany Lions closed the 2021 recruiting cycle with the 21st ranked class nationally according to 247 Sports composite rankings despite only signing 16 prospects, the fewest in the top 30. This is notable considering the 2021 cycle saw no official visits, limited in-person interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lethargic 0-5 start.

Six of those prospects are composite four-star players including North Senior (Minneapolis, MN) DE Davon Townley who signed on the dotted line at the last moment.

The key to Penn State’s success was recruiting their regional footprint.

Via Fight On State:

“We’ve always taken an approach at recruiting regionally,” Franklin said. “Those things are magnified in years when you can’t get kids on campus. The further kids have to go can create some challenges in years like this. I felt like the staff did a really good job at being flexible and creative and going to some places that we hadn’t typically gone to.”

In addition to the 16 scholarship players, the Nittany Lions are bringing in 10 preferred walk-ons, and five transfers including former Baylor RB John Lovett (Cherokee- Marlton, NJ).

