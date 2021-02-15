Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Prospect Corner: O'Brien and York Shine in NCAA, Wisdom Has Career Day for Phantoms

02/15/2021

By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continued their impressive start to the AHL season thanks to a stellar Zayde Wisdom performance on Valentine’s Day, while Boston University and the University of Michigan were treated to standout games from Jay O’Brien and Cam York. Let’s recap.

The Phantoms saw their last two games go to overtime, coming away with a win and a loss.

  • Feb. 10 - David Kase scores a shorthanded goal, Zane McIntyre makes 22 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Binghamton Devils.
  • Feb. 14 - Zayde Wisdom collected two goals, including his first professional goal, which helped the Phantoms secure a 5-4 overtime win against the Hershey Bears, along with goals from Logan Day, Matt Strome, and Kase.

In NCAA news:

Cam York (D)—University of Michigan

  • Feb. 13 - 3 assists in a 5-1 win vs. University of Wisconsin
  • Feb. 14 - 1 assist in a 3-2 loss vs. University of Wisconsin

Bobby BrinkUniversity of Denver

  • Feb. 12 - 1 shot on goal in a 3-0 loss vs. University of North Dakota

Ronnie AttardWestern Michigan University

  • Feb. 13 - 2 goals, 1 assist in a 4-1 win vs. University of Minnesota-Duluth

Jay O’BrienBoston University

  • Feb. 12 - 1 assist in a 1-0 win vs. University of Vermont
  • Feb. 13 - 3 goals in a 5-1 win vs. University of Massachusetts, marking his first collegiate hat-trick

Posted by on 02/15/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Siobhan Nolan

