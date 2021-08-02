Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers 5: Takeaways from Sunday’s Flyers-Capitals Game

Prospect Corner: Phantoms Kick Off Season, NCAA Returns to Play

02/08/2021

By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly contributing writer

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms finally got their season against the Hershey Bears on Feb. 6, while the NCAA returned to play after a string of postponed matches. Let’s recap in this week's Flyers Prospect Corner.

After having their preseason matches postponed, the Phantoms were able to start their season on Saturday. The Phantoms were able to nab a 2-1 overtime win, but it wasn’t all positive for the prospects on the team.

  • Tyson Foerster suffered a leg injury, caused by an accidental collision with Bears left winger Joe Snively. Foerster was laid out on the ice for several minutes before being tended to by medical personnel, eventually having to be helped off the ice by medics. It didn’t appear as though Foerster could put any weight on one leg, but the Phantoms have not publicly commented on the severity of Foerster’s injury.
  • Zayde Wisdom became the youngest player to appear for the Phantoms in franchise history, making his debut at 18 years, 6 months, and 30 days.
  • Wyatt Wylie helped the team to victory by scoring the tying goal with just 44.7 seconds left in the third period, marking his first professional goal.

In NCAA news:

Cam York (D)—University of Michigan

  • Feb. 3 & Feb. 4 - both games against Penn State postponed
  • Feb. 9 - game against Michigan State

Bobby Brink (RW)—University of Denver

  • Feb. 5 - 1 assist in a 3-1 win vs. University of Nebraska-Omaha
  • Feb. 6 - 1 goal in a 5-4 loss vs. University of Nebraska-Omaha

Ronnie Attard (D)—Western Michigan University

  • Feb. 6 - 2 assists in a 5-4 win vs. St. Cloud State

