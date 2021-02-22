Flyers Prospect Corner: Wisdom Continues AHL Dominance, NCAA Prospect Have a Winning Week

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
02/22/2021

By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continued their stellar run in the AHL, once again owing a large part of their most recent victory to Zayde Wisdom and Zane McIntyre. While in the NCAA, Flyers prospects were all involved in wins this past week. Let’s recap.

The Phantoms faced off against the Binghamton Devils on Feb. 20, and it was all about Wisdom and McIntyre. Wisdom collected two goals, with a third being scored by Max Willman, and McIntyre boasted 25 saves in the 3-0 shutout of the Devils.

Over in the NCAA:

Cam York (D)—University of Michigan

  • Feb. 20 - 1 assist in a 6-0 win over Ohio State University

Jack St. Ivany (D)—Boston College

  • Feb. 19 - 1 assist in a 4-2 win against the University of Maine

Jay O’Brien (C)—Boston University

  • Feb. 20 - 1 goal, 1 assist in a 3-2 OT win over the University of Connecticut

