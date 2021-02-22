Flyers Prospect Corner: Wisdom Continues AHL Dominance, NCAA Prospect Have a Winning Week

By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continued their stellar run in the AHL, once again owing a large part of their most recent victory to Zayde Wisdom and Zane McIntyre. While in the NCAA, Flyers prospects were all involved in wins this past week. Let’s recap.

"He's not supposed to be this good, this young. But somebody forgot to tell Zayde Wisdom that." pic.twitter.com/17actGiPRv — LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) February 21, 2021

The Phantoms faced off against the Binghamton Devils on Feb. 20, and it was all about Wisdom and McIntyre. Wisdom collected two goals, with a third being scored by Max Willman, and McIntyre boasted 25 saves in the 3-0 shutout of the Devils.

Over in the NCAA:

Cam York (D)—University of Michigan

Feb. 20 - 1 assist in a 6-0 win over Ohio State University

Jack St. Ivany (D)—Boston College

Feb. 19 - 1 assist in a 4-2 win against the University of Maine

Jay O’Brien (C)—Boston University