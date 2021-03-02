Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Pitcher Chase Anderson

The Phillies ended 2020 limping to the end of the season and short on starting pitchers. As such, the Phillies quickly fell from playoff contention. Heading into 2021 with new baseball operations leadership, the Phillies have been aggressive in adding starting pitching options. The Phillies have reportedly added another.

According to Robert Murray of Fan Sided, the Phillies have agreed to terms with pitcher Chase Anderson:

Source: Chase Anderson in agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies, pending physical. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 3, 2021

Anderson will give the Phillies a right-handed option.

Anderson has pitched for three organizations: the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Toronto Blue Jays, where he spent 2020. Once in his career, Anderson was involved in a trade in which he was traded for Phillies infielder Jean Segura.

Generally a reliable rotation arm, Anderson is coming off his toughest season. In 10 games, including seven starts, Anderson went 1-2 with a 7.22 earned run average. Lifetime, Anderson is 54-42 with a 4.06 earned run average.

Anderson will compete to enter a rotation that includes righty locks Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin. Matt Moore is in the mix from the left side after signing a major league deal. Vince Velasquez and prospect Spencer Howard round out rotation options for the Phillies heading into Spring Training.