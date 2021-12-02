Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Sixers Fall Just Short in Loss to Blazers
Phillies Released Revised Spring Schedule; Ballpark Loses Name

Report: Phillies Close to Bringing Back "Bamboo" Brad Miller

02/12/2021

The Phillies are five days from pitchers and catchers reporting to Clearwater for Spring Training.  The club is looking to add a final piece or two, and one of them is a popular former Phillies player.  That, according to a report, would be Brad Miller, who played for the Phillies in most of 2019.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports the Phillies and Miller are close to a deal:

That is a decent salary for a bench player, so he probably will play plenty.

Miller can get at bats from the left side at most positions on the field, minus pitcher and catcher.   If Rhys Hoskins is not recovered from surgery, he can play first base.  If the Phillies hope to rest Andrew McCutchen, Miller can play left field.  And, with no designated hitter, Miller can pinch hit for the Phillies from the left side.

Miller spent 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals, batting .232, but with an OPS of .802.  Miller hit seven home runs in the short season, driving in 26.  Miller played second base, third base, and shortstop for the Cardinals.

If the Phillies come to terms on a deal, do not expect a formal announcement before Wednesday.  That is the day that players may be placed on the 60-day injured list.  Seranthony Dominguez will be placed on the list Wednesday, opening a roster spot.

 

_0p6_DrR_400x400

Posted by on 02/12/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)