Report: Phillies Close to Bringing Back "Bamboo" Brad Miller

The Phillies are five days from pitchers and catchers reporting to Clearwater for Spring Training. The club is looking to add a final piece or two, and one of them is a popular former Phillies player. That, according to a report, would be Brad Miller, who played for the Phillies in most of 2019.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports the Phillies and Miller are close to a deal:

Source: Brad Miller and #Phillies moving toward one-year deal worth between $3 million and $3.5 million. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 12, 2021

That is a decent salary for a bench player, so he probably will play plenty.

Miller can get at bats from the left side at most positions on the field, minus pitcher and catcher. If Rhys Hoskins is not recovered from surgery, he can play first base. If the Phillies hope to rest Andrew McCutchen, Miller can play left field. And, with no designated hitter, Miller can pinch hit for the Phillies from the left side.

Miller spent 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals, batting .232, but with an OPS of .802. Miller hit seven home runs in the short season, driving in 26. Miller played second base, third base, and shortstop for the Cardinals.

If the Phillies come to terms on a deal, do not expect a formal announcement before Wednesday. That is the day that players may be placed on the 60-day injured list. Seranthony Dominguez will be placed on the list Wednesday, opening a roster spot.