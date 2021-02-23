Report: Phillies "Likely" to Have Fans in Stands in 2021

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Prospect Corner: Wisdom Continues AHL Dominance, NCAA Prospect Have a Winning Week
02/23/2021

Last time the Phillies had fans at Citizens Bank Park was September 29, 2019.  Gabe Kapler was still Phillies manager.  Maikel Franco, Cesar Hernandez and Sean Rodriguez started in the Phillies infield.  It feels like it was a lifetime ago.  But after a briefing with Philadelphia's Health Commissioner on Tuesday, it appears fans will once again be able to watch a Phillies game in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley expressed optimism that fans will be in the stands in the near future:

“I can say that it’s likely that there would be some fans in the stands at the Phillies’ home opener but how many is going to depend not just on us, but what the state decides,” Farley said.

The report states that restrictions enacted by Major Jim Kenney are set to expire March 1.

Moving forward, the City, in conjunction with state rules, will make a determination as to the appropriate level of fans and other health precautions necessary for such events.  Phillies Spring Training is operating with 2200 fans in attendance.

In that final game of the 2019 season, Brad Miller went 4 for 5.  Miller is headed back to Philadelphia

