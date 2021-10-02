Sunday’s Flyers-Rangers Game Postponed

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Wednesday brought some good news for the Flyers as no new players entered the NHL’s COVID Unavailable list. On Tuesday, Claude Giroux and Justin Braun were added to the list, joining Travis Sanheim.

Those additions forced the postponement of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals. The Flyers had already had games on Thursday and Saturday postponed due to COVID protocols involving the New Jersey Devils, their opponent for those two games.

Now, the NHL has announced that the Flyers game on Sunday against the New York Rangers has also been postponed. The league is expected to be able to re-open training facilities on Monday. Their next game would come against the Rangers on Thursday, Feb. 18.