Flyers Prospect Corner: Willman, Wisdom Run Lehigh Valley, NCAA Has Another Winning Weekend

By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms may have caught their first loss of 2021 this past week, but that couldn’t take away from the clutch offense of Zayde Wisdom and Max Willman. The NCAA prospects all had helping hands in their team’s wins this week as college hockey begins to wind down. Let’s recap.

The Phantoms had a marathon weekend, starting off with a face-off against the Binghamton Devils on Feb. 26. Linus Sandin and Pascal Laberge both recorded their first goals of the season, while Ryan Fitzgerald also got on the scoresheet. Max Willman was the star of the show, however, netting two goals, one of which was the OT winner that kept the Phantoms’ undefeated run alive.