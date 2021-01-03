Flyers Prospect Corner: Willman, Wisdom Run Lehigh Valley, NCAA Has Another Winning Weekend
03/01/2021
By Siobhan Nolan, Sports Talk Philly Contributing Writer
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms may have caught their first loss of 2021 this past week, but that couldn’t take away from the clutch offense of Zayde Wisdom and Max Willman. The NCAA prospects all had helping hands in their team’s wins this week as college hockey begins to wind down. Let’s recap.
The Phantoms had a marathon weekend, starting off with a face-off against the Binghamton Devils on Feb. 26. Linus Sandin and Pascal Laberge both recorded their first goals of the season, while Ryan Fitzgerald also got on the scoresheet. Max Willman was the star of the show, however, netting two goals, one of which was the OT winner that kept the Phantoms’ undefeated run alive.
The Phantoms then faced the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and despite a pair of goals from Wisdom and Willman, who currently lead the team in scoring, the Phantoms were handed their first loss of 2021—a 4-2 defeat.
Determined to not let the weekend on a sour note, the Phantoms took on the Penguins on Feb. 27 and were able to rally for a standings point. Another goal from Wisdom, two more from Willman, and one from Fitzgerald forced overtime, but the Penguins would prevail 5-4 on a winner from Frederick Gaudreau.
On the NCAA side of things:
Cam York (D)—University of Michigan
- Feb. 26 - 1 assist in a 4-1 win over Arizona State University
Bobby Brink (RW)—University of Denver
- Feb. 27 - 1 assist in a 4-0 win against Colorado College
Jay O’Brien (C)—Boston University
- Feb. 27 - 2 assists in a 4-2 victory over Merrimack College
Ronnie Attard (D)—Western Michigan University
- Feb. 26 - 1 goal, 1 assist in a 5-2 win against Miami University
- Feb. 28 - 1 goal, 2 assists in a 4-2 victory over Miami University
