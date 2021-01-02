YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #105 - Decent Results

The YWT Podcast is back for another week. This week, Kyle Collington is joined by special guest Ben Resnick to talk about the week that was for the Flyers.

This episode was recorded on Saturday night following the Flyers first overtime win against the Islanders this weekend, and the guys look at the two wins over the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week, review the Saturday win over the Islanders, talk jerseys, and look ahead to upcoming meetings against Boston and Washington.

