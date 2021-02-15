YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #107 - No Games, No Fun

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and it was an interesting week for the Flyers. COVID-19 has reached the Flyers and all of their games were postponed this week as multiple players hit the NHL's COVID Unavailable.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso talk about the week that could have been for the Flyers and where they go from here. They also discuss the news around the league, including a former Flyers GM taking the GM job in Pittsburgh.

