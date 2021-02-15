Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Konecny Joins Flyers COVID List, Team Set to Resume Practice Monday
Flyers Prospect Corner: O'Brien and York Shine in NCAA, Wisdom Has Career Day for Phantoms

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #107 - No Games, No Fun

02/15/2021

The YWT Podcast is back for another week and it was an interesting week for the Flyers. COVID-19 has reached the Flyers and all of their games were postponed this week as multiple players hit the NHL's COVID Unavailable.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso talk about the week that could have been for the Flyers and where they go from here. They also discuss the news around the league, including a former Flyers GM taking the GM job in Pittsburgh.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

