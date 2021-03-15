Brandon Graham Agrees To Extension While Mills Heads To Foxborough

Brandon Graham's new deal with Philadelphia will be a one-year extension worth close to $20 million over two years, per source. Was originally due $13 million this year. Eagles keep long-time starter with 59 sacks.

That said, the first bit of news to come out about the Eagles had nothing to do with a free agent as the Eagles agreed to an extension with defensive end Brandon Graham, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Though the Eagles will not be major players due to their cap situation, the team will assuredly add some form of free agents to the team, even if they aren't the type of high-profile players that fans may be looking for.

On Monday, the NFL began allowing teams to communicate and negotiate with free agents, effectively allowing teams to agree to terms with players before they can actually sign them.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $20 million over two years, but likely comes with some 2021 cap relief for Philadelphia as they continue the quest to make room.

Graham was originally entering what was the final year of his latest deal and was owed a base salary of $13 million with a cap hit of just under $18 million.

Now, the defensive end who made the biggest play of Super Bowl LII will be signing on for his 12th and 13th season with the team over the next two years.

Graham got off to a hot start last year and wound up with 46 tackles and eight sacks on the 2020 season.

Elsewhere, the team is reportedly losing a veteran as Jalen Mills will be joining the Patriots, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

More for the Patriots: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year, $24 million deal including $9M guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Mills, though not a fan favorite, was a crucial leader and hybrid player for the Eagles secondary that will not be easily replaced.

The Eagles were likely in on his services, but $6 million per year with $9 million garaunteed is more than the Eagles could afford to pay the defensive back.

In his first season as a safety in the NFL, Mills racked up 74 tackles to go along with one and a half sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

No word yet on whether or how he will change his nickname from the Green Goblin after going to a different team.