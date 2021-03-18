Eagles Add Super Bowl Champion To Roster

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/18/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Though free agency began on Wednesday and the team was allowed to begin negotiation with free agents before that, the first new addition to the team will be a Super Bowl-winning safety, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Though the team did reportedly re-sign Adrian Killins to a two-year deal, Adams would become the first outside addition to the team.

His role on the 2020 Super Bowl-winning team was as a special teamer, so his primary role on the team may be to replace Rudy Ford, who got a surprising $4.2 million contract from the Jaguars earlier this week.

That said, Adams started 17 games in his first two seasons with the Giants (2016-17) and started an additional 15 games in the following two seasons with the Buccaneers before moving to his special teams role. He has experience playing safety, but his play has not really elevated too much over his career, so the team would probably expect to start McLeod and someone else (K'Von Wallace, rookie player, another FA) with Adams as a backup.

Adams did have four interceptions and nine defensed passes on limited snaps during the 2018 season, so he has some playmaking ability if Jonathan Gannon can bring that out for him and give him a real shot at competing for snaps on defense.

