Eagles Sign Former Super Bowl MVP
03/23/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
In a move that some might consider a splash, the Eagles will reportedly be signing a former Super Bowl MVP.
Joe Flacco, the New Jersey native, appears to have agreed to a deal with the team per John Clark of NBC S[prts Philadelphia.
Of course, Flacco's best years are well behind him as he has not had a winning season since 2017.
That said, he did have very little to work with in Denver and New York during his last two stops.
His deal is worth more than some may have been expecting, but is pretty good in terms of what quarterbacks typically make, even backups.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Flacco will be garaunteed $3.5 million with the ability to more than double that with incentives.
Joe Flacco’s deal with Philly includes $3.5 million guaranteed and an additional $4 million in incentives, per source— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 23, 2021
In four games with the Jets last season, he won no games and posted 864 yards on a 55.2 completion percentage.
It is key to remember he was playing for the Jets and many fans are likely unable to name players on that offense outside of fellow quarterback Sam Darnold.
The MVP of Super Bowl XLVII, Flacco was previously named to the NFL 100 list each year between 2011 and 2015. He would be expected to bring some competition for Hurts, but he is likely viewed by the team as a high-caliber option as a backup.
Flacco, of course, comes from the University of Delaware in the FCS.
He will become just the second QB on the roster, effectively replacing wideout Greg Ward Jr. as Jalen Hurts' backup.
The Eagles will likely still be looking for bargains on the free agent market, particularly at receiver, linebacker and corner, in the coming days as they expand their 2021 roster before the draft.
