Eagles Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

In a move that some might consider a splash, the Eagles will reportedly be signing a former Super Bowl MVP.

Joe Flacco, the New Jersey native, appears to have agreed to a deal with the team per John Clark of NBC S[prts Philadelphia.

Of course, Flacco's best years are well behind him as he has not had a winning season since 2017.

That said, he did have very little to work with in Denver and New York during his last two stops.

His deal is worth more than some may have been expecting, but is pretty good in terms of what quarterbacks typically make, even backups.