Eagles Trade Back In Draft

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles have made a draft trade.

Shortly after the Dolphins traded back from pick three to pick 12, they traded back up with the Eagles.

The Eagles have acquired pick 12 in exchange for pick six. Philly will also send their second fifth-round pick to Miami and get back a fourth-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

The first-round pick in 2022 could be coming from the 49ers or the Dolphins, that is not yet clear. Either team could have a poor year or a great year as it seems each will be reliant on a young, unproven quarterback.