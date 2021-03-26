Eagles Trade Back In Draft
03/26/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles have made a draft trade.
Shortly after the Dolphins traded back from pick three to pick 12, they traded back up with the Eagles.
The Eagles have acquired pick 12 in exchange for pick six. Philly will also send their second fifth-round pick to Miami and get back a fourth-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick.
Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021
The first-round pick in 2022 could be coming from the 49ers or the Dolphins, that is not yet clear. Either team could have a poor year or a great year as it seems each will be reliant on a young, unproven quarterback.
The deal is a clear move to build to the future as the Eagles will be in position to get top talent on affordable deals in the next draft.
It also gets the Eagles into the fourth-round again, a round where they were previously scheduled to be without a pick.
The Eagles are now at a position where they can look to grab an offensive weapon that falls (Kyle Pitts, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle) or target a defensive building block (Micah Parsons, Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain, Caleb Farley, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah).
Another trade back would not be a surprise, either, particularly if the Eagles see more than one of those players as stars and a bunch remain available.
Expect the Eagles to trade back throughout the draft in an attempt to gain additional picks (potentially in this draft but also for future drafts).
Comments
