Alan Zemaitis Returns to Penn State

03/11/2021

 

Penn State football announced that former star defensive back Alan Zemaitis will be joining the Nittany Lions staff as an assistant recruiting coordinator.  Zemaitis confirmed the move on Twitter.

Zemaitis was an extremely popular player during his time in State College.  He was the captain of the 2005 Orange Bowl team, an All-American selection in 2005, and a three-time All Big Ten selection.  Zemaitis was also a two-time semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award presented annually to college football’s best defensive back. 

Zemaitis played professionally in the NFL and CFL however his career was cut short due to shoulder injuries. 

His most recent stop on the coaching circuit was at Division III Susquehanna University where he was the special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach. He was also responsible for recruiting northern New Jersey, parts of Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland. 

 

