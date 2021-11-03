Flyers-Capitals: Game 24 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/11/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

It was certainly a tougher task than it had to be, but the Flyers got back in the win column and claimed an important two points from the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. That was supposed to be their respite in a difficult schedule, but now it's right back to work against a top divisional opponent.

After a 3-1 loss to Washington on Sunday night, the Capitals are back at Wells Fargo Center for the next two games, starting with the third meeting of the season between the two teams on Thursday night.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Washington Capitals GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 23 11 16 27 Nicklas Backstrom 25 10 19 29
Joel Farabee 22 11 11 22 John Carlson 25 5 16 21
Claude Giroux 21 4 14 18 Jakub Vrana 24 10 8 18
Kevin Hayes 23 9 9 18 Alex Ovechkin 21 8 10 18
Sean Couturier 13 6 10 16 T.J. Oshie 24 6 12 18

Players To Watch 3-11

Travis Konecny has come close to breaking through on what could be another goal-scoring barrage for him like a season ago. There have been plenty of near-misses in recent games as he forms some good chemistry with linemates Kevin Hayes and Scott Laughton. It's also Konecny's 24th birthday on Thursday.
 
The Capitals got going in Sunday's game against the Flyers with a goal by Alex Ovechkin in the second. Always dangerous on the ice, the Flyers need to try to contain Ovechkin and his line.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-11

After coming on in relief and helping the Flyers get the win on Tuesday, Brian Elliott gets the start on Thursday against the Capitals. Elliott continues to be off to a strong start this season, now at seven wins in 11 games this season.

Ilya Samsonov was a key factor to Sunday's win against the Flyers, making 36 saves in the win. While he doesn't have much playing time under his belt this season due to COVID protocols, Samsonov certainly appeared to be in form on Sunday and looks to replicate that on Thursday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-11

Flyers Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Morgan Frost (injury), Phil Myers (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-11

Capitals Scratches: Tom Wilson (suspended), Jonas Siegenthaler (healthy), Trevor van Riemsdyk (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Michael Raffl remains out of the lineup while dealing with a hand injury. Phil Myers is also coming out of the lineup as a healthy scratch to go back to 12 forwards and six defensemen in the lineup. Andy Andreoff comes in on the fourth line.
  • Capitals: No changes are expected to the Washington lineup from the last time they faced the Flyers. The team is still without Tom Wilson due to his suspension, but is otherwise fully healthy. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-21st), Capitals (6th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Capitals (7th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals
    • Feb. 7, 2021 - Flyers 7, Capitals 4 (at WSH)
    • March 7, 2021 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Claude Giroux - 47 GP, 22 G, 23 A, 45 P
    • Jake Voracek - 41 GP, 15 G, 20 A, 35 P
    • Sean Couturier - 35 GP, 10 G, 17 A, 27 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 36 GP, 10 G, 12 A, 22 P
    • Brian Elliott - 19 GP, 10-7-0, 3.09 GAA, .895 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Erik Gustafsson needs one assist to reach 100 in his career.
    • Ivan Provorov needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.
    • Travis Konecny needs three points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

Game Preview Video

