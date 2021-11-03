Flyers-Capitals: Game 24 Preview
03/11/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
It was certainly a tougher task than it had to be, but the Flyers got back in the win column and claimed an important two points from the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. That was supposed to be their respite in a difficult schedule, but now it's right back to work against a top divisional opponent.
After a 3-1 loss to Washington on Sunday night, the Capitals are back at Wells Fargo Center for the next two games, starting with the third meeting of the season between the two teams on Thursday night.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|23
|11
|16
|27
|Nicklas Backstrom
|25
|10
|19
|29
|Joel Farabee
|22
|11
|11
|22
|John Carlson
|25
|5
|16
|21
|Claude Giroux
|21
|4
|14
|18
|Jakub Vrana
|24
|10
|8
|18
|Kevin Hayes
|23
|9
|9
|18
|Alex Ovechkin
|21
|8
|10
|18
|Sean Couturier
|13
|6
|10
|16
|T.J. Oshie
|24
|6
|12
|18
After coming on in relief and helping the Flyers get the win on Tuesday, Brian Elliott gets the start on Thursday against the Capitals. Elliott continues to be off to a strong start this season, now at seven wins in 11 games this season.
Ilya Samsonov was a key factor to Sunday's win against the Flyers, making 36 saves in the win. While he doesn't have much playing time under his belt this season due to COVID protocols, Samsonov certainly appeared to be in form on Sunday and looks to replicate that on Thursday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Morgan Frost (injury), Phil Myers (healthy)
Capitals Scratches: Tom Wilson (suspended), Jonas Siegenthaler (healthy), Trevor van Riemsdyk (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Michael Raffl remains out of the lineup while dealing with a hand injury. Phil Myers is also coming out of the lineup as a healthy scratch to go back to 12 forwards and six defensemen in the lineup. Andy Andreoff comes in on the fourth line.
- Capitals: No changes are expected to the Washington lineup from the last time they faced the Flyers. The team is still without Tom Wilson due to his suspension, but is otherwise fully healthy.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-21st), Capitals (6th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Capitals (7th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Feb. 7, 2021 - Flyers 7, Capitals 4 (at WSH)
- March 7, 2021 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 47 GP, 22 G, 23 A, 45 P
- Jake Voracek - 41 GP, 15 G, 20 A, 35 P
- Sean Couturier - 35 GP, 10 G, 17 A, 27 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 36 GP, 10 G, 12 A, 22 P
- Brian Elliott - 19 GP, 10-7-0, 3.09 GAA, .895 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Erik Gustafsson needs one assist to reach 100 in his career.
- Ivan Provorov needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.
- Travis Konecny needs three points to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Game Preview Video
