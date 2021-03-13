Flyers-Capitals: Game 25 Preview
03/13/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
It was more of the same from the Flyers when the Capitals returned to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. The team fell behind and ultimately never recovered. So much of it had to do with their own mistakes.
Last week, the Flyers had to completed a massive comeback to secure a win and two points against the Penguins, and it was their only win of the three-game series. They wrap up a three-game week with the Capitals on Saturday night, desperately in need of a win to get back on track in the division race.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Washington Capitals
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|24
|11
|16
|27
|Nicklas Backstrom
|26
|10
|19
|29
|Joel Farabee
|23
|11
|11
|22
|John Carlson
|26
|6
|16
|22
|Kevin Hayes
|24
|9
|11
|20
|Jakub Vrana
|25
|10
|9
|19
|Claude Giroux
|22
|4
|14
|18
|Alex Ovechkin
|22
|9
|10
|19
|Sean Couturier
|14
|6
|11
|17
|T.J. Oshie
|25
|6
|12
|18
Brian Elliott allowed four goals to the Capitals on Thursday, but gets the start in goal again on Saturday. It was hard to fault Elliott on any of the goals given the defensive structure in front of him, and he's been solid all season.
Ilya Samsonov was not quite as busy as he was in Sunday's game against the Flyers, making 29 saves in Thursday's win instead of the 36 he made earlier in the week. That said, he's been sharp for the Capitals since he return from the COVID list and gets another start in goal on Saturday.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Michael Raffl (injury), Morgan Frost (injury), Erik Gustafsson (healthy), Robert Hagg (healthy)
Capitals Scratches: Tom Wilson (suspended), Lars Eller (personal reasons), Jonas Siegenthaler (healthy), Trevor van Riemsdyk (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Michael Raffl is still not available, so the Flyers are using the same group of forwards. On defense, Alain Vigneault confirmed that Phil Myers will be back in the lineup, but did not specify who would be coming out. Based on pairings, Nate Prosser may be back in the lineup and both Erik Gustafsson and Robert Hagg may be out, but we'll see if that's the case closer to warmups.
- Capitals: Lars Eller was a late scratch on Thursday, leaving the team with a family matter. He remains out for Saturday and Brian Pinho is coming in to take his place. The rest of the lineup is the same.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-19th), Capitals (9th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-25th), Capitals (11th)
- Recent History vs. Capitals
- Feb. 7, 2021 - Flyers 7, Capitals 4 (at WSH)
- March 7, 2021 - Capitals 3, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- March 11, 2021 - Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
- Claude Giroux - 48 GP, 22 G, 23 A, 45 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 15 G, 20 A, 35 P
- Sean Couturier - 36 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
- Brian Elliott - 20 GP, 10-8-0, 3.15 GAA, .891 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Travis Konecny needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
- Ivan Provorov needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Game Preview Video
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.