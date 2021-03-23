Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Prospect Corner: Phantoms Win in OT Again, Prospects Gear Up For Frozen Four

Flyers-Devils: Game 31 Preview

03/23/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The Flyers may have played a better game on Monday night, but the result was still the same. The consolation point from an overtime loss does very little to help them at this stage of the season. They don't just need wins, they need a string of them.

They continue a four-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils, one of three teams behind them in the standings for now. If there ever was a stretch of the season to begin a turnaround, this is it.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New Jersey Devils GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 30 13 16 29 Pavel Zacha 28 7 11 18
Joel Farabee 29 13 12 25 Jack Hughes 29 7 9 16
Claude Giroux 28 7 17 24 Ty Smith 29 2 13 15
Jake Voracek 27 5 18 23 Kyle Palmieri 28 5 9 14
Kevin Hayes 30 9 12 21 P.K. Subban 29 3 11 14

Players To Watch 3-23

Monday's game was a rough one for Joel Farabee. He was on the ice for both goals against in the loss to the Islanders. Among the Flyers young players, he's far and away been the best, and he still shows flashes of that nearly every game. The Flyers could use his scoring touch in this game.
 
There aren't many standout scorers on the Devils, but Jack Hughes has definitely showed that potential. He's been relatively quiet lately, but given the opportunity, he can strike at any time.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-23

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers on Tuesday. So much of the Flyers struggles this season have been as much on the goaltending as they have on the defensive play. It all can be better. This needs to be the time for all parties to right the ship, most notably the young netminder who has certainly shown signs of being defeated lately.

Mackenzie Blackwood is having a solid season based on his own performances, though his record shows the struggles the Devils have to provide enough offense to win games. Blackwood was out on the COVID list when these two teams met in late January, so this will be his first appearance against the Flyers this season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-23

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Nate Prosser (healthy), Carsen Twarynski (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-23

Devils Scratches: Nico Hischier (injury), Nathan Bastian (injury), Will Butcher (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy), Nikita Gusev (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Any lineup changes won't be known until closer to game time, but it figures that the Flyers will return most of the same lineup.
  • Devils: The Devils are dealing with an injury to Nico Hischier. Otherwise, this is a mostly healthy group.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-23rd), Devils (28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Devils (31st)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
    • Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • Claude Giroux - 53 GP, 12 G, 38 A, 50 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 36 GP, 16 G, 11 A, 27 P
    • Ivan Provorov - 18 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P
    • Jake Voracek - 43 GP, 7 G, 24 A, 31 P
    • Carter Hart - 4 GP, 3-1-0, 1.74 GAA, .937 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Claude Giroux needs one goal to pass Simon Gagne for ninth all-time in Flyers history.
    • Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for eight all-time in Flyers history.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBCSN
Radio: 93.3 WMMR/97.3 ESPN

Posted by on 03/23/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)