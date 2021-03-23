Flyers-Devils: Game 31 Preview
03/23/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers may have played a better game on Monday night, but the result was still the same. The consolation point from an overtime loss does very little to help them at this stage of the season. They don't just need wins, they need a string of them.
They continue a four-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils, one of three teams behind them in the standings for now. If there ever was a stretch of the season to begin a turnaround, this is it.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New Jersey Devils
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|30
|13
|16
|29
|Pavel Zacha
|28
|7
|11
|18
|Joel Farabee
|29
|13
|12
|25
|Jack Hughes
|29
|7
|9
|16
|Claude Giroux
|28
|7
|17
|24
|Ty Smith
|29
|2
|13
|15
|Jake Voracek
|27
|5
|18
|23
|Kyle Palmieri
|28
|5
|9
|14
|Kevin Hayes
|30
|9
|12
|21
|P.K. Subban
|29
|3
|11
|14
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers on Tuesday. So much of the Flyers struggles this season have been as much on the goaltending as they have on the defensive play. It all can be better. This needs to be the time for all parties to right the ship, most notably the young netminder who has certainly shown signs of being defeated lately.
Mackenzie Blackwood is having a solid season based on his own performances, though his record shows the struggles the Devils have to provide enough offense to win games. Blackwood was out on the COVID list when these two teams met in late January, so this will be his first appearance against the Flyers this season.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Nate Prosser (healthy), Carsen Twarynski (healthy)
Devils Scratches: Nico Hischier (injury), Nathan Bastian (injury), Will Butcher (healthy), Aaron Dell (healthy), Nikita Gusev (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Any lineup changes won't be known until closer to game time, but it figures that the Flyers will return most of the same lineup.
- Devils: The Devils are dealing with an injury to Nico Hischier. Otherwise, this is a mostly healthy group.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-23rd), Devils (28th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Devils (31st)
- Recent History vs. Devils
- Jan. 26, 2021 - Flyers 5, Devils 3 (at NJ)
- Jan. 28, 2021 - Flyers 3, Devils 1 (at NJ)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
- Claude Giroux - 53 GP, 12 G, 38 A, 50 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 36 GP, 16 G, 11 A, 27 P
- Ivan Provorov - 18 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 P
- Jake Voracek - 43 GP, 7 G, 24 A, 31 P
- Carter Hart - 4 GP, 3-1-0, 1.74 GAA, .937 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs one goal to pass Simon Gagne for ninth all-time in Flyers history.
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for eight all-time in Flyers history.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBCSN
Radio: 93.3 WMMR/97.3 ESPN
Comments
