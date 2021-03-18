Flyers-Islanders: Game 28 Preview
03/18/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Wednesday night's game between the Flyers and Rangers let the score do the talking. The 9-0 drubbing to the Flyers has brought this season to a crossroads, right as it hits the official halfway point.
The Flyers face a must-win situation, as their season just gets uglier by the game. Their challenge on Thursday, one night after being handed their worst road loss in franchise history, is another game on the road against the New York Islanders, a team tied at the top of the division.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|27
|13
|16
|29
|Mathew Barzal
|30
|9
|15
|24
|Joel Farabee
|26
|12
|12
|24
|Anders Lee
|27
|12
|7
|19
|Claude Giroux
|25
|6
|15
|21
|Jordan Eberle
|30
|9
|10
|19
|Jake Voracek
|24
|4
|17
|21
|Nick Leddy
|30
|1
|17
|18
|Kevin Hayes
|27
|9
|11
|20
|Brock Nelson
|30
|12
|5
|17
Brian Elliott got the hook early in Wednesday's game, and while he's been used a lot lately, the fact that the Flyers had to play Carter Hart in the first game of a back-to-back as well may lend to the selection for tonight's netminder.
Semyon Varlamov had a four-game winning streak of his own snapped in the loss to Washington on Tuesday. He's been solid all season though, and success that doesn't show any signs of slowing down.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Andy Andreoff (healthy), Connor Bunnaman (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
Islanders Scratches: Anders Lee (injured), Noah Dobson (COVID protocol), Austin Czarnik (healthy), Ross Johnston (healthy), Leo Komarov (healthy), Cory Schneider (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: No morning skate for the Flyers, so official changes won't be known until later, but expect all three of Shayne Gostisbehere, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Oskar Lindblom back in the lineup.
- Islanders: The big absence for the Islanders is captain Anders Lee, who is out for the remainder of the season. Noah Dobson also remained on the COVID list on Wednesday.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-17th), Islanders (16th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Islanders (12th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Jan. 30, 2021 - Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Jan. 31, 2021 - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Claude Giroux - 54 GP, 18 G, 40 A, 58 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
- Joel Farabee - 5 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
- Jake Voracek - 44 GP, 7 G, 27 A, 34 P
- Brian Elliott - 20 GP, 9-2-7, 2.65 GAA, .912 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
