Flyers-Islanders: Game 28 Preview

03/18/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Wednesday night's game between the Flyers and Rangers let the score do the talking. The 9-0 drubbing to the Flyers has brought this season to a crossroads, right as it hits the official halfway point.

The Flyers face a must-win situation, as their season just gets uglier by the game. Their challenge on Thursday, one night after being handed their worst road loss in franchise history, is another game on the road against the New York Islanders, a team tied at the top of the division.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 27 13 16 29 Mathew Barzal 30 9 15 24
Joel Farabee 26 12 12 24 Anders Lee 27 12 7 19
Claude Giroux 25 6 15 21 Jordan Eberle 30 9 10 19
Jake Voracek 24 4 17 21 Nick Leddy 30 1 17 18
Kevin Hayes 27 9 11 20 Brock Nelson 30 12 5 17

Players To Watch 3-18

Every player on the team needs to be better. They will have to look to the group at the top to do that. Sean Couturier had been pretty dominant before that game, even as the rest of the team had gone through struggles. 
 
Even without their captain, Mathew Barzal has the potential to take over a game at any point. Barzal hasn't scored a goal in six games, so perhaps this is the night he can get back in the goal column.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-18

Brian Elliott got the hook early in Wednesday's game, and while he's been used a lot lately, the fact that the Flyers had to play Carter Hart in the first game of a back-to-back as well may lend to the selection for tonight's netminder. 

Semyon Varlamov had a four-game winning streak of his own snapped in the loss to Washington on Tuesday. He's been solid all season though, and success that doesn't show any signs of slowing down. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-18

Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Andy Andreoff (healthy), Connor Bunnaman (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-18

Islanders Scratches: Anders Lee (injured), Noah Dobson (COVID protocol), Austin Czarnik (healthy), Ross Johnston (healthy), Leo Komarov (healthy), Cory Schneider (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No morning skate for the Flyers, so official changes won't be known until later, but expect all three of Shayne Gostisbehere, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Oskar Lindblom back in the lineup.
  • Islanders: The big absence for the Islanders is captain Anders Lee, who is out for the remainder of the season. Noah Dobson also remained on the COVID list on Wednesday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (T-17th), Islanders (16th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Islanders (12th)
  • Recent History vs. Islanders
    • Jan. 30, 2021 - Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Jan. 31, 2021 - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
    • Claude Giroux - 54 GP, 18 G, 40 A, 58 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
    • Joel Farabee - 5 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
    • Jake Voracek - 44 GP, 7 G, 27 A, 34 P
    • Brian Elliott - 20 GP, 9-2-7, 2.65 GAA, .912 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

