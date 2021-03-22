Flyers-Islanders: Game 30 Preview
03/22/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Two days and one game after coming out and playing a strong 50 minutes that nearly slipped away, the Flyers didn't have a stretch of good minutes at all on Saturday night. Another game was wasted in their pursuit of a playoff spot, in an effort to turn around a March that has dropped them hard in the standings.
One more game remains with the Islanders on a three-game stretch, as things return home for the start of a four-game homestand. Time is of the essence for the Flyers and if a turnaround is going to happen, it needs to happen immediately.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|James van Riemsdyk
|29
|13
|16
|29
|Mathew Barzal
|32
|9
|16
|25
|Joel Farabee
|28
|13
|12
|25
|Nick Leddy
|32
|1
|20
|21
|Claude Giroux
|27
|7
|16
|23
|Jordan Eberle
|32
|10
|10
|20
|Jake Voracek
|26
|5
|17
|22
|Anders Lee
|27
|12
|7
|19
|Kevin Hayes
|29
|9
|12
|21
|Brock Nelson
|32
|12
|6
|18
Brian Elliott gets the start on Monday night, his first since allowing five goals on the way to a 9-0 loss against the Rangers last Wednesday. That game could hardly be placed on Elliott alone, but he has struggled lately as the workload increased. He's had a couple of games off now, so the Flyers hope he's poised to return to the form he had earlier in the season.
Ilya Sorokin had a solid game on Saturday, making 23 saves against the Flyers in a win. He's now won seven straight starts since dropping a decision to the Flyers in overtime on Jan. 31 and starting his career with an 0-2-1 record. While Barry Trotz didn't officially confirm a goalie, he did say that it would be "virtually the same lineup" as Saturday, so assume Sorokin is in.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Morgan Frost (injury), Robert Hagg (injured), Carter Hart (healthy), Nate Prosser (healthy), Carsen Twarynski (healthy)
Islanders Scratches: Anders Lee (injured), Noah Dobson (COVID protocol), Ross Johnston (healthy), Sebastian Aho (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere returns to the Flyers lineup for Nate Prosser. Sean Couturier missed last game as a late scratch. He got an MRI on Sunday, but it appears he will play on Monday, pending the morning skate and pre-game warmups. In the event Couturier does not play, Carsen Twarynski would be in the lineup. Carter Hart will also sit out Monday's game as the backup in preparation for a start on Tuesday night.
- Islanders: As Trotz mentioned, virtually the same lineup from Saturday will be on the ice for Monday's game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-20th), Islanders (15th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Islanders (10th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Jan. 30, 2021 - Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Jan. 31, 2021 - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- March 18, 2021 - Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (at NYI)
- March 20, 2021 - Islanders 6, Flyers 1 (at NYI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders
- Claude Giroux - 56 GP, 19 G, 41 A, 60 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 41 GP, 11 G, 22 A, 33 P
- Joel Farabee - 7 GP, 4 G, 1 A, 5 P
- Jake Voracek - 46 GP, 8 G, 27 A, 35 P
- Brian Elliott - 20 GP, 9-2-7, 2.65 GAA, .912 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Claude Giroux needs one goal to pass Simon Gagne for ninth all-time in Flyers history.
- Claude Giroux needs two power-play goals to pass Eric Lindros for eight all-time in Flyers history.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.