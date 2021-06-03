Flyers-Penguins: Game 21 Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/06/2021

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

After a disappointing game on Tuesday, the Flyers got off to a terrible start in the second game of this three-game series with the Pittsburgh Penguins. A 3-0 deficit less than four minutes in set the stage for an unlikely comeback win, one that was arguably the Flyers best of the season.

Now the two teams meet for the third and final time this week, trying to decide the winner of the series. 

Game time is at 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Pittsburgh Penguins GP G A P
James van Riemsdyk 20 10 16 26 Sidney Crosby 21 7 12 19
Joel Farabee 19 10 9 19 Jake Guentzel 22 7 12 19
Claude Giroux 18 3 14 17 Bryan Rust 22 7 10 17
Kevin Hayes 20 7 9 16 Kris Letang 21 5 11 16
Jake Voracek 17 3 11 14 Evgeni Malkin 22 4 10 14
 
Players To Watch 3-6

Travis Konecny looked much more like his usual self in his second game back from the COVID list. He picked up two assists and nearly scored twice as the puck hit the iron. This becomes another chance for him to break out of a scoring slump that has been prolonged by the team's COVID situation.
 
The Penguins got a surprise return from Sidney Crosby at the last minute on Thursday, and while he did pick up an assist, it didn't seem quite like the same dangerous game for him. After another day between games, he should be ready to go and looking as dangerous as always in this one.
 
Goalie Matchup 3-6

The Flyers go back to Brian Elliott for Saturday's game. After the early scoring barrage by the Penguins, Elliott made 26 saves in the win on Thursday and continued his hot start to the season. It makes plenty of sense to see him back between the pipes for this game, especially at the start of a weekend back-to-back.

Tristan Jarry was on the hook for the loss after getting an early lead in Thursday's game. He's seen mixed results so far this week against the Flyers, despite playing sharp for most of the week. He'll look to continue that strong play and to come out on the right side of the result in this one.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 3-6

Flyers Scratches: Joel Farabee (COVID protocol), Phil Myers (injury), Morgan Frost (injury)
 
Opponent Line Combos 3-6

Penguins Scratches: Jason Zucker (injury), Juuso Riikola (injury), Mark Friedman (injury), Chad Ruhwedel (healthy), Colton Sceviour (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: After Joel Farabee was placed on COVID protocol, the Flyers were left to shuffle lines around ahead of the Thursday's game. Expect no changes there with the exception of Phil Myers, who left Thursday's game prior to the third period and did not return. Erik Gustafsson will take his place in the lineup.
  • Penguins: After getting Sidney Crosby and Mark Jankowski back for Thursday's game, it appears the Penguins will get Evan Rodrigues and Brian Dumoulin back for Saturday's game. Mark Friedman suffered an injury in Thursday's game and will likely be out. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (19th), Penguins (T-25th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-27th), Penguins (T-27th)
  • Recent History vs. Penguins 
    • Jan. 13, 2021 - Flyers 6, Penguins 3 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 15, 2021 - Flyers 5, Penguins 2 (at PHI)
    • March 2, 2021 - Penguins 5, Flyers 2 (at PIT)
    • March 4, 2021 - Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (at PIT)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Penguins
    • Claude Giroux - 55 GP, 18 G, 39 A, 57 P
    • Jake Voracek - 47 GP, 23 G, 23 A, 46 P
    • Sean Couturier - 41 GP, 7 G, 19 A, 26 P
    • Brian Elliott - 18 GP, 10-4-3, 3.03 GAA, .909 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Erik Gustafsson needs one assist to reach 100 in his career.
    • Jake Voracek needs one assist to reach 500 in his career.

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

